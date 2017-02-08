GINNA PARSONS: Orange chicken brings warmth to winter day

I found this recipe one day last week and decided to give it a go. Thursday seemed like the perfect day because it was raw outside and I knew this would make the house feel warm and toasty.

The original recipe called for 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil – one in the bottom of the slow cooker and another in the marmalade mixture. I saw the need for neither and omitted them (I did keep the teaspoon of sesame oil because it’s so flavorful).

Normally, when I use a slow cooker, I choose the low setting and let whatever I’m making cook all day or overnight, but I got home late Thursday and had a small window of opportunity, so I turned it to high. After an hour, I opened the slow cooker (a no-no, I know) and stirred everything together. I reduced the heat to low and let it cook another hour. That was all it took.

If you like oranges, you will love this dish. It’s not sicky-sweet because the marmalade has some bitter rind in it and the soy sauce and vinegar round out the citrus flavor nicely. I served this with a package of fresh sugar snap peas sautéed in a teaspoon of olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.

Slow Cooker Orange Chicken

1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces

1/3 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger or 1/2 teaspoon ground

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

Hot cooked rice

Sesame seeds, lightly toasted, for garnish

2 tablespoons green onions, for garnish

1 orange, cut in wedges

In a large, gallon-sized ziptop bag, combine the chicken, cornstarch, salt and pepper. Seal bag and toss to coat chicken evenly. Place chicken in a slow cooker, evenly distributed.

In a 2-cup measuring cup or bowl, combine marmalade, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, ginger and garlic and stir to combine. Pour mixture over the chicken, using a spoon to distribute the sauce as necessary, making sure all pieces are coated.

Cook covered on high for about 2 hours or on low for about 4 hours. If cooking on high, start checking at 90 minutes and if cooking on low, start checking at 3 hours.

Spoon chicken and sauce mixture over rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions and serve with fresh orange wedges. Serves 4 to 6.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.