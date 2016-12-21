GINNA PARSONS: Pasta dish says ho ho to holiday

Last week, a friend of mine from Alabama sent me a link to a recipe she thought I might like. Turns out she was right.

And the best part is when I made this dish it looked exactly like the photo that accompanied the recipe. That rarely happens in my home.

I like this recipe for several reasons. First, it was easy and it doesn’t have a lot of ingredients. The only ingredient I didn’t have in my home was the Roma tomatoes and those cost all of about 50 cents at the grocery store.

The recipe didn’t say to pound the chicken to an even thickness, but I did so it would cook evenly in the pan. It did say to sprinkle the chicken with 1 tablespoon of Creole seasoning, but I thought that was too much, so I coated the chicken liberally with Tony Chachere’s but I don’t think it was anywhere near a tablespoon.

The lemon zest may sound like a strange ingredient to add to a cream sauce, but it really brightened the pasta. And the Romas and parsley added a little Christmas color to the dish. This is definitely a keeper.

Creole Chicken Pasta

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Creole seasoning to taste

8 ounces penne pasta

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream, or more, to taste

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Pound chicken breasts to an even thickness and rub with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Generously season both sides of chicken with Creole seasoning

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, flipping once, until cooked through, about 5 to 6 minutes per side. Set aside and keep warm.

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in heavy cream and lemon zest. Cook, whisking constantly, until incorporated, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in Parmesan until slightly thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in pasta and gently toss to combine.

Place pasta in a large serving dish. Slice chicken and fan on top of pasta. Sprinkle with tomatoes and parsley. Serves 4 to 6.

Ginna Parsons is the Daily Journal’s food/home/garden editor.