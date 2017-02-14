GumTree Festival artist deadline set

Daily Journal
TUPELO – The 46th annual GumTree Festival is preparing for the weekend of May 13 and 14 in Tupelo.
Artists looking to have a booth or space for the festival have until March 1 to apply. Applications are available at zapplication.org.
Festival hours are extended for this year’s event, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The GumBash party on Saturday after the festival concludes will feature live music and food.
For more information, call (662) 844-2787.
