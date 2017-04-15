GumTree Festival songwriting deadline approaching

By W. Derek Russell

TUPELO – Few traditions stand the test of time like the GumTree Festival – but even with its many components, celebrating the arts stands at the forefront of the festival’s mission for the past 46 years.

Part of that celebration is the annual songwriting competition, and this year is no different.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase regional musicians and singer-songwriters,” said GumTree Museum of Art executive director Belle Naugher. “Songwriting is truly an art that goes in line with our fine arts festival.”

The application deadline for the competition has been extended through Friday, April 21. Applications are available at facebook.com/GumTreeFestivalTupelo.

Singer-songwriters are invited to send in one CD containing two original songs for their entry. The two songs should not have been previously published, commercially recorded or released under contract by a third party. The entrance fee is $25.

Finalists will be selected to perform two submitted songs at the festival on Saturday, May 13.

This year’s talent will be judged by three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Lari White, known for her work in films like “Cast Away” and “Country Strong.”

“We’re very excited about having her,” Naugher said. “She’s got a great following and we’re really excited and honored to have her in our midst.”

The award winners will play a 20-minute set of original music on Sunday, May 14, at the festival, with first prize awarding $300, $200 for second and $100 for third.

The 46th annual GumTree Festival will be May 12-14 in downtown Tupelo. For more information, contact the museum at (662) 844-2787.

