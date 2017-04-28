HEALTH LINES: ‘Aging in place’ requires proper preparations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines aging in place as “the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level.”

According to a study by AARP, more than 80 percent of people 45 and older want to age in their own home. The question becomes, however, is that home capable of meeting their aging needs?

Many considerations must be made in order to age in place. Limitations in mobility and balance, vision, strength and cognitive abilities are common with age. Ensuring one’s home is properly designed and equipped to accommodate for these limitations and allow maximum safety and independence requires careful planning.

Many of us, when purchasing or building our homes did not ask ourselves, “Will a wheelchair or walker fit through this doorway?” or “Do I have at least one entry that can be used if I am unable to climb steps?” Questions such as these are important to ask if we intend to remain in our homes as we age.

When planning for greater accessibility of entries and passageways, widening doorways, eliminating steps and thresholds or installing railings on both sides of steps can greatly aid mobility. Removing or securing rugs or doormats can decrease fall risk. Lever door handles can further increase ease of entry. Also, adequate lighting near entries is important. Motion sensor lights provide energy efficiency as well as hands-free convenience.

Bathrooms are another frequent area of concern when it comes to home accessibility. The installation of taller toilets and threshold-free showers with grab bars and a hand-held shower head can enhance mobility and safety. Another way to maximize independence in the bathroom is through the use of hands-free faucets or lever handles, decreasing the grasp strength required to use sinks and showers.

When it comes to maintaining one’s independence, the kitchen can also be a place with many obstacles. Placing frequently used items on lower shelves of upper cabinets and upper shelves of lower cabinets can eliminate the need for climbing and stooping. The use of loops or ropes tied to refrigerator door handles can increase ease of opening. A table or lowered countertop can provide a place to perform meal preparation while seated for someone who is unable to stand for long periods of time.

Adequate lighting while minimizing glare can aid persons with visual impairments. When considering lighting options, it is wise to choose ones with multiple bulbs so that if one bulb burns out, the fixture continues to provide lighting until the bulb can be changed. LED lighting is also an option that decreases the frequency with which bulbs are changed for persons who must request assistance with such tasks.

Occupational therapists are rehabilitation professionals who assist people with maintaining their maximum level of independence with activities of daily living and aging in place. April is National Occupational Therapy Month, and this year marks the profession’s 100th anniversary of helping individuals live life to its fullest.

Amy Moody is an occupational therapist with North Mississippi Medical Center’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Longtown Medical Park.