HEALTH LINES: Living the sweet life with diabetes

Deciding what to eat and sticking to a plan can be challenging when living with diabetes.

No single plan fits everyone. A healthy eating plan will help you improve your blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol numbers, and keep your weight at a healthy level for you. Healthy eating plans should be individualized according to specific needs, so there are fewer barriers facing the person with a new way of eating. Healthy eating needs to be pleasurable, and we need to pay attention by pausing, and slowing down when we eat.

It is recommended to consume nutrient-dense foods in appropriate portion sizes. These foods include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, beans, nuts and seeds. Choices from each food group provide the highest quality of nutrients and provide foods rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. Choosing these types of foods over processed foods is best for health. There are many different types of eating plans a person with diabetes can follow when deciding what kinds of foods to eat. Some meal planning tools that are used to help follow a healthy eating plan are the plate method and carbohydrate counting.

The plate method is a basic way to begin when attempting to eat healthy with diabetes. Think of your plate divided into three sections. Half of the plate is filled with non-starchy vegetables such as green beans, broccoli, lettuce, turnip greens, cabbage, yellow squash, okra and tomato. These are some of the many non-starchy vegetables. One-fourth of the plate is filled with a healthy bread, starchy vegetable, pea or bean or grain. Some of these items include 1/3 cup cooked brown rice, 1/2 cup of sweet potatoes, 1/2 cup cooked pinto beans or one slice whole wheat bread. The other one-fourth of your plate should be filled with a lean protein or meat substitute such fish, chicken, eggs or nuts. A serving of fruit and a serving of milk or yogurt can also be added to the meal. Some examples include 3/4 cup of blueberries, 1/2 a large banana, 11/4 cup of whole strawberries, 8 ounces of low-fat milk or 8 ounces of yogurt.

Carbohydrates are the foods that break down into sugar and have the greatest effect on raising the blood sugar. Carbohydrate counting is learning how to track the grams or portions of foods eaten. These are foods such as bread, crackers, cereals, grains, starchy vegetables, peas and beans, fruit and juice, milk and yogurt. Your carbohydrate intake varies according to your height, weight, age and activity level. A registered dietitian can help you decide how many carbs you need each day, as well as how to read a food label.

People with diabetes can eat the same foods enjoyed by their family and friends. Everyone needs to follow a healthy eating plan. A good plan will fit your schedule and eating habits, so changes will last a lifetime. Being seen yearly for an assessment of nutrition needs is beneficial for the person with diabetes.

Julia Lucius is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with the Diabetes Treatment Center.