Grand Champion: Alabama rosarian prepares for annual Tupelo show

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

WINFIELD, Ala. – About 15 years ago, Lavonne Glover’s cousin from Memphis got her interested in growing hybrid tea roses.

“She showed roses and she got me started growing roses and then she asked me to show in Memphis,” said Glover, who lives in Winfield, Alabama. “I did and I won one blue ribbon.”

Glover had about eight or 10 hybrid teas growing at the time in her backyard.

“Some of my cousin’s that didn’t show well she brought to me to for me to plant in my yard,” Glover said. “Then I started purchasing roses that did show well.”

Today, Glover has more than 150 hybrid teas in her backyard and just as many trophies scattered around her home.

Just last year, she took all five Court of Honor awards at the annual Northeast Mississippi Rose Society Rose Show at Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo. This year’s show is set for May 11.

Glover figures she’s been showing in Tupelo for 13 or 14 years.

“The first year in Tupelo, we pulled up and everybody was getting their roses out of their cars and I saw theirs and I looked at mine and decided I wasn’t going to take mine in,” she said. “And then, I figured, well, I’ve come all this way so I took some in and I won a blue ribbon for one.”

That was many a blue ribbon ago.

Glover can’t put her finger on why her roses do so well.

“When they kindly quit growing, you get shed of them,” she said. “I can’t tell you how often they need to be watered or fertilized. I just know when they need it.”

Nancy Anderson, president of the rose society, called Glover’s roses phenomenal.

“She has an incredible ability to know exactly what her roses and other plants need without being able to explain it,” Anderson said. “She just instinctively knows.”

Glover figures she adds or replaces three to eight rose bushes a year. Veteran’s Honor and Moonstone are her favorites.

“Veteran’s Honor is a deep red and Moonstone is white with just a tiny bit of pink in the center,” she said. “I’ve won with those two roses more than anything. I probably have seven or eight of each of those growing.”

Other varieties she has growing include Dream Orange, Black Magic, Snuffy, Baby’s Blush, St. Patrick, Hot Princess and Gemini.

Glover takes her roses to three or four shows each year. In addition to Tupelo, she shows in Memphis, Birmingham, Nashville and Huntsville as well as in Louisiana and Arkansas.

“Sometimes for shows, you might not have the good ones ready, so you have to use whatever you’ve got,” said Glover, who will be 70 in July. “That’s why I also enter climbers, minis, mini florals and floribundas in addition to hybrid teas.”

For a typical show, Glover takes several buckets filled with roses. Some she snips the day of the show, while others are cut three days before a show and put into a cooler.

“You have to take a lot of flowers to a show,” she said. “You take three or four of the same rose because when you get there, some of them might be ugly.”

Glover uses a variety of fertilizers on her hybrid tea roses, including 13-13-13, 20-20-20, Mills Magic, chicken fertilizer and alfalfa pellets.

“Everything in her yard is oversized due to all of the fertilizer that she uses for the roses,” Anderson said. “She had dahlias that were dinner-plate size the last time I visited in the summer.”

Glover said the worst months for her roses are July and August, because it’s so hot, and the best are May and October.

“It’s good to talk to other growers to see what does well and when for them,” Glover said. “You may get a bad plant now and then, so it may not be that that plant is a bad variety or that it won’t grow well for you. You just have to try another one.”