MASTER GARDENER: Location key to growing lush hydrangeas

Choosing the correct hydrangeas for your landscape can be confusing. Do they need sun or shade? Do they bloom on new wood or old? What makes the blooms different colors? The answers require a little research into the more than 70 species of hydrangeas.

Planting hydrangeas in the correct location can make the difference between growing a lush lavishly blooming shrub and one that struggles to produce scrawny blooms. Paniculata hydrangeas grow and bloom in a wide variety of climates. Unlike mopheads, they need several hours of sun to do well.

One of my favorites is Little Lime Hardy. This beauty begins to bloom in mid-June with soft green blooms that may be up to 10 inches across. In the fall the blooms turn pink and may have red and purple markings. Their color is not affected by soil pH like some species. The sturdy strong stems assure an upright bloom with little or no drooping.

Little Lime Hardy is a small but mighty shrub reaching a height of 36 to 60 inches. Blooms appear on old and new wood. Plant in well-drained soil in spring or fall. They thrive in sun or part sun with at least five hours of sun daily.

Another favorite is the Phantom Hydrangea. This beautiful shrub is named for its massive cone-shaped white flower heads that are the largest in this species. The blooms can reach up to 15 inches in diameter. The Phantom’s blooms open in early summer with a pale green tinge and mature into sparkling white by July. Finally, in the fall, they complete their bloom cycle with some pink tones.

Like the Little Lime Hardy, they require well-drained soil and several hours of sun daily to achieve their best show. The shrub can grow to 6 to 10 feet in height but can be pruned severely back to about 1 foot in March to keep it smaller. Because it blooms on old and new wood the blooms will only increase in number and size after pruning.

Plant one or more of these versatile hydrangeas this fall, and you will be rewarded with a beautiful show next summer.

Lisa Buse, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer of the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.