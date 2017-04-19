Houston retiree says seafood her specialty

By Ginna Parsons

HOUSTON – Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Janet Coker remembers eating a lot of seafood.

“My parents both cooked,” Coker said. “They loved seafood. They were fishermen – they fished competitively. They cooked roasts and chicken, but seafood is what we grew up eating.”

But, Coker said, there wasn’t any room in their cooking plans to teach her how to cook.

“And I wasn’t really interested anyway,” she said. “I was allowed to wash dishes and participate in cleanup. I never really cooked until I got married. It was pretty rough there at first. As the years rolled by, I found I really liked to cook.”

And just like her parents, Coker prefers to prepare seafood dishes.

“My gumbo is better than my mother’s and if she were here today, she’d tell you that herself,” Coker said. “I don’t use chicken in mine, only shrimp, fish, crab and sausage.”

Coker graduated from the University of South Alabama in Mobile with a degree in history and began teaching at a private school at a church. Her future husband, Steve, was the youth and music director at the church.

“The music students are the ones who got us together,” she said. “Our first date was Oct. 22, 1972, and we married Dec. 22, 1972. It took my mother years to get over that. But I just felt that God sent him to me.”

Coker taught high school history for 26 years in Alabama and then another nine years in Houston. She retired in 2011. Steve was superintendent of the Houston School District before he retired in 2015. They have one son, Justin, who lives in Pensacola, Florida.

“My son is an incredible cook,” she said. “He has seafood six nights out of seven and everything he makes is super-healthy. He looks so much like my father. It brings back wonderful memories to see him standing over a stove.”

The Cokers have three paint horses – Lovely Earline, Oliver Twist, and Oscar, who is on loan to Mississippi State University as a therapeutic riding horse.

“From February to October, we show horses just about every weekend,” she said. “You get your own social group – people you grow really close to. We pretty much stay close to home – Mississippi, Alabama Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee. We used to show a lot farther off.”

They also have three mini burrows, an assortment of barn cats and one spoiled-rotten Boxer named Leroy Brown.

“He’s as close to a grandchild as we have,” she said.

Coker said she cooks just about every night – grilled or broiled fish or chicken, a steamed vegetable, a salad and maybe a baked potato – but sometimes, she gets a bit carried away.

“I send food to everybody in the neighborhood because I tend to cook in such big volume,” she said.

