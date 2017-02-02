IAHS production of ‘Into the Woods’ opens Feb. 23

By Adam Armour

Itawamba County Times

With fewer than three weeks left until curtain rise, the cast and crew of IAHS Itawamba Players’ production of “Into the Woods” are feeling a range of emotions.

That includes Victoria Blake, head of the Itawamba Players and the production’s director. As has been the case with any of the large-scale musicals she’s produced over the years, the closer it gets to opening night, the harder she’s crossing her fingers that all the moving pieces fall into place.

“I think you’ve got to have faith when you take on a big project like this,” she said.

The play is set to open Feb. 23 and run through Feb. 26 inside the historic Fulton Grammar School auditorium. Show times are 7 p.m. on the first three days the production runs, and 2 p.m. on the show’s final day.

Tickets are $9, or $7 for students.

Adapted from a novel by James Lapine, the Stephen Sondheim-penned musical interweaves variations on the stories of several beloved Brothers Grimm and fairy tale characters, their tales patched together like pieces of a complex quilt. It’s a musical thick with motif, themes of growing up, letting go, revenge and death.

If it sounds heavy, it kind of is.“Into the Woods” may feature popular fairy tale characters, but there’s very little about it that’s childish.

“It’s definitely not a feel-good play,” said Erin Stanphill, who along with Grace Gaddy plays the Witch, one of the musical’s major characters.

Stanphill said the troupe’s recurring performers have been pulling to perform the popular production for years.

“This is what the kids wanted to do,” Blake said. She understands why: The musical has all of Sondheim’s hallmarks, including memorable musical numbers with clever lyrics, complex characters and heavy themes.

“The woods represent life in the story,” Blake said. “When they’re in the woods, they meet all of these characters. It’s all kind of intertwined.”

The way Sondheim, best known for penning “West Side Story” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” folds these characters’ stories and themes into each other is fascinating. It’s part of what’s kept it a popular production, both on and off Broadway, since it first premiered in 1986.

The way [Sondheim’s] written it is very clever, very complex,” Blake said. “Life is not perfect; life is dark. There are things out there you have to prepare your kids for. You have to prepare them for the good and the bad.”

Those kinds of themes can be difficult for high school actors, most of whom draw from a limited pool of life experience. But it’s also a large part of what attracted them to the production in the first place.

“Bringing a play like this, which has so many different types of people in it, may really open up the eyes of people in a small town to other people and other cultures,” said Anderson Martin, who plays Cinderella’s Prince.

Blake said it can do the same for high school drama students in that same small town. Part of the magic of the stage, she said, is the way it allows actors to get out of their heads and into the heads of other types of people. That challenge can be beneficial in a near endless number of ways, she said.

“People don’t realize how much it brings the kids out of their shells,” Blake said. “It doesn’t matter how smart you are in life, you have to be able to speak out for yourself. Theater helps that.”

The time these students spend in theater, on stage or off, they’re making life-changing friendships and learning about the importance of teamwork.

“I think it’s tough for us to appreciate how big of a production that it is until it gets down to crunch time,” Stanphill said.

With fewer than three weeks left until curtain rise, “crunch time” has undoubtedly arrived. The students feel it, too.

Cade Holder, who works offstage, said he didn’t appreciate how much time and effort went into one of these high school productions until he was on the side of the stage without seating.

“It’s like, BAM, you have to be at rehearsal every day,” he said.

Asked how they’re feeling with only a few weeks until curtain-rise, the young performers answered with a cacophony of different responses. Some said they were apprehensive, others excited, others eager to get started. Holder said he felt like death was approaching.

Skylar Timm called her emotions “a mix of everything.”

Which isn’t far removed from the play itself.

adam.armour@journalinc.com

Twitter: @admarmr