Jesus’ journey: St. James hosts Stations of the Cross event

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – St. James Catholic Church brought Jesus’ journey to life on Good Friday during their annual live Stations of the Cross event.

Church youth dressed up as Biblical characters – Jesus, Mary, Joseph, two prisoners and centurions – and played a part in Jesus’ journey, from Mary and Joseph’s trek to Egypt to his death on the cross, while onlookers followed along.

Eliazar Castillo is originally from Mexico and currently lives in Shannon. He was “nervous yet excited” to take over the role of Jesus for the first time.

“It is a big honor to be chosen because it is really important for me to get the message out,” Castillo said. “This year-to-year tradition is important to me, and being able to play this role makes it that much better.”

In the past, renditions of the event have been fashioned after particular themes. This year, Father Lincoln Dall and his staff added an immigration theme to the procession after “everything going on in the world regarding the issue.”

At the first station, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus made their trek to Egypt “as immigrants, basically,” Dall said.

“We are doing the same stations, but we decided with the issues, especially in this community, that are at the forefront of their minds, to add the theme,” he said. “We just wanted to spread the message that no matter our race, ethnicity or culture, we are all the same. The readings will put a perspective on what the immigrant goes through.”

Mildred Smith, from Columbus, brought her two cousins to the brought-to-life event. Smith, in her second live-action Stations of the Cross, thought it would be a good idea to show her family Jesus’ journey from a baby to the Messiah.

“We all know about Jesus’ crucifixion, but they have never been to the stations,” Smith said. “It’s very touching, sentimental and brings you closer to your relationship with Jesus. I wanted to be able to share that with my cousins.”

The Stations of the Cross developed in the early church for those unable to make the customary pilgrimage to Jerusalem and take part in Jesus’ actual journey. The live-action event is especially celebrated in Central and South America.

The St. James version started out as a Spanish-speaking only service. As more English followers came to the event, stations alternate between Spanish and English. Over the years, the youth have started to take part as well.

“We’ve really been pushing the youth to stay involved because it’s so important to pass down the tradition,” Dall said. “Humans are sensory creatures. This is another way to tell the story of Jesus’ journey.”

