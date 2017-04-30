A laid-back destination: Chewalla Lake ready to impress new visitors

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

HOLLY SPRINGS – Chewalla Lake Recreation Area’s new feature is more like a renewed feature.

“The old maps have Pine Mountain Overlook on them,” said Jim Walden, assistant fire management officer for Holly Springs National Forest. “The new ones do not.”

The trailhead leading up to the clearing had suffered over the years.

“About 18 months ago, this whole area wasn’t much more than a garbage dump,” Walden said. “There were mattresses, box springs, discarded swimming pools, deer carcasses. Everything imaginable.”

His fire management job runs from winter to early spring. He travels throughout 155,000 acres of forest and oversees controlled burns.

“When I run out of things to burn, I come out here and get ready for the coming season,” Walden said. “My role at the lake has pretty much been self-inflicted because I took a special interest in it.”

Walden can’t figure out why more people don’t visit Chewalla Lake Recreation Area. It’s conveniently located to draw from Memphis, Tupelo and surrounding environs.

The area has RV and tent camping, and Forest Service staff members try to keep free firewood stacked and ready for anyone who needs it.

Disc golf is available, and there are several hiking trails and horse trails.

Deer, turkey and the occasional coyote have been spotted. Across the lake, there’s a tree with an eagle’s nest. The dogwoods are gorgeous when they bloom, a 28-pound catfish was caught in the fall, and there’s a swimming area, which is rare in this day of lawsuits on demand.

On land, there are Indian mounds to explore. According to archeological evidence, people have lived around the area for 1,500 to 2,500 years.

“We haven’t found any pottery older than that, but that doesn’t mean people didn’t live here even further back,” he said.

Beyond the levee is a 100-acre cypress swamp that becomes more inviting for explorers toward the end of summer, when most of the water has been baked away.

“As far as peace and quiet goes, this is the ultimate experience,” he said.

It’s definitely a laid-back destination. No ski boats or jet skis are allowed on the 226-acre lake.

“You can bring a pontoon boat, a kayak, a canoe,” he said. “If you want to cruise around, you can, but you can’t ride it wide open. It’s a no-wake zone lake.”

Walden created a Facebook page to get the word out. Search for “Chewalla Lake Recreation Area.”

He also started thinking about improvements he could make to entice more people through the gates.

“I came up with the idea for the overlook,” he said, “but I had a lot of help putting it together.”

All of the trash had to be hauled away, and the trail needed to be improved. Once it was uncovered, the old fencing was in good shape but had to be put back into place.

Teams of federal employees from Virginia to Alaska came to help. Some cut down trees to provide the overlook with an unobscured view, and others hauled away the debris, so it wouldn’t distract from the scenery.

“We brought a picnic table up here,” he said.

The overlook is at 660 feet and faces rolling north Mississippi hills. It’s a bright green vista this time of year.

A bit of history can be found on a rock with chiseled graffiti that goes back to the late 1800s. Somebody named J.E. or J.F. Barry made his mark in 1893, and J.B. Powell stood there in 1892.

“Pine Mountain is not directly attached to the recreation area,” he said, “but there’s a trail that goes to it.”

The overlook, trails, campground and bathroom facilities require constant attention when open from late March to early December. If Walden had his way, he’d have even more work to do.

“I want us to have to increase our capacity,” he said. “I want us to have to put in more RV sites.”

A self-described people person, Walden said he likes to talk with visitors and find out how they discovered Chewalla Lake.

David Coe said his wife learned about the place on Google. Their house wasn’t quite ready to move into, so they pitched a tent and gave their sons, Mark, 5, and Caleb, 3, a chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

“They love camping,” said 31-year-old Coe, who’s originally from Polk County, Florida. “They’ve got swimming, fishing and hiking here, so the kids love it.”

Dwight Mitchell, 65, of Holly Springs, was a kid the last time he visited. He remembered it as the place to be in the late 1960s, not long after it opened.

“This is where everybody used to gravitate,” he said.

Mitchell wasn’t exactly sure why he visited on a recent Thursday afternoon, but a relative had died early in the morning. He’d gone to work but realized that wasn’t where he needed to be.

“I wanted to come out here and just be out here, you know?” he said. “Water has a way of calming you and relaxing your mind. Just coming out here is peaceful, just looking at the water. There’s a great deal of peace out here.”

Walden can understand the feeling, but, as much as he likes the lake, he finds himself drawn to Pine Mountain Overlook, where breezes blow through trees and rattle leaves to a crescendo.

“This is my favorite of all the things we’ve got in the forest,” he said.

Teams of people helped make that old site new again. He’d like to do the same for other parts of the recreation area, but federal workers can visit only so often.

“We need to develop some volunteer groups who would come out here and do community-type work – Boy Scouts or other groups interested in hiking,” he said. “Anyone who could help us out, that would be appreciated.”

But people don’t have to work in order to help. To Walden’s way of thinking, simply taking Exit 37 off Interstate 22 east of Holly Springs and following the signs would go a long way toward his goal of getting more people to experience Chewalla Lake and its charms.

“I love being out here,” he said. “It truly is beautiful. If they would just come and see for themselves…”

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris