The Lark & the Loon: Arkansas musicians to perform Blue Canoe

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jeff Rolfzen hails from Minnesota. His musical counterpart (and wife), Rocky, was born in Montana. When it came to naming their group, the state birds from each state made for a good choice.

The two now travel as The Lark and the Loon, loading up their car with their band mates Farthingale, Bella and Penny – their pets.

“They’re actually easier than band mates,” Jeff said, laughing. “They just sleep all the time but keep us safe.”

The Rolfzens moved to Chicago and ran a business together after they got married in 2013, but ended up hating the city.

“We had to get out of there,” Jeff said. “We needed out of the hubbub. We had done the whole urbanite thing and it just wasn’t for us.”

The two relocated to Arkansas, making the Ozarks their new home.

“It’s relaxing,” he said. “It’s a much more rural lifestyle. We can’t even get internet where we live. We just have our record collection.”

It turns out the records were a good investment, as the two musically inclined souls made a choice to hit the road, making music together in every town they visit.

“Those records have influenced us a lot,” he said.

Whether it’s Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s collaborations, Mississippi-blues or Bob Dylan, the duo pull from each part of their collection, playing jazz, country, sea shanties and Irish dance tunes all over the map.

Their first visit to Mississippi will be Wednesday, when they’ll perform at the Blue Canoe in Tupelo.

“We’re really excited to come there, but then again, we’re really excited to go everywhere we go,” Jeff said. “I’m always looking forward to every new place we see. There’s a lot of awesome people that came out of Mississippi so I’m excited to be driving through it.”

After Tupelo, the couple will hit Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina before heading back home.

“You roll into these towns, you meet a bunch of people and nobody is offended that you’re there,” Jeff said. “There’s no politics to doing music like this. We prefer it that way. Now, we’re just trying to play in every state. We finished up a West coast tour recently and wanted to do the Southeast next, since neither of us had been through there.”

With four weeks spent on the road before getting back home, they try to take a little of their life with them as they tour. That might be why the pets make the road feel like home.

“We just try to split our time between the two,” he said, referring to home and touring. “It’s interesting touring with your significant other. It’s like a big family vacation everyday.”

The Lark and the Loon’s performance at Blue Canoe starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The duo will have CDs available for purchase. For more information about them, visit thelarkandtheloon.com.

derek.russell@journalinc.com

Twitter: @wderekrussell

ON THE STAGE

• What: The Lark and the Loon in concert

• When: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday

• Where: Blue Canoe

• Admission: Free

• Info: (662) 269-2642