‘Lend Me a Tenor’ opens at Dixie Theatre on April 18

By LaPeatrious Hoyle

Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY – The Ripley Arts Council presents their next production at the Dixie Theatre on the square next week. “Lend Me a Tenor” will stage April 18 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m.

In this hilarious play, the Cleveland Grand Opera is set to welcome a world famous singer to its stage, but when the singer becomes unable to perform, the staff comes up with a crazy plan to save the day.

The plot is full of sizzling romance, slamming doors, mistaken identity and non-stop laughter.

Director Trey Hankins said this is a pretty common play that has been done before, but that it is a very interesting and funny play.

“It’s non-stop fun, silly and has a little romance,” Hankins said.

Hankins said that citizens should come out to enjoy the play and laugh a little.

The cast members of the play are: Carlyn Bain, Steve Bass, Amye Gousset, Lynn Hill, Julie Howell, Aaron Presley, Clark Richey and Will Simpson. The producer is Amberly Glover and the crew member is Zayne Vance. The set was done by Chris Marsalis, Black McGaughy, Donna McGaughy, Taylor Bain and Victoria Kinsey. Lauren McDonaldson is head of lights and sound, and Avery Hill and Jennifer Huddleston will do hair and makeup.

In addition to a night of fun entertainment, Ripley Arts Council has teamed with the South Tippah Choir and will be holding a raffle drawing. ADF Automotive has donated a Yeti Tundra 75 cooler, which Ripley Arts Council will draw for at the last performance of “Lend Me a Tenor.” Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the show or can be purchased from a member of the South Tippah School Choir.

Participants are not required to be present at the drawing to win. All of the proceeds sold from the raffle will be shared equally between the Ripley Arts Council and the South Tippah Choir.

Tickets for adults are $10 and $5 for students. To reserve a seat, call (662) 993-2787.