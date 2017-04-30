LESLIE CRISS: Backstage, tech work only enhances magic of live theater

“There is no competition of sounds between a nightingale and a violin.” – Dejan Stojanovic

”A theatre’s as good a place as any for magic.” – Sherry Shonin

–––––

I discovered community theater haphazardly as a teenager.

I was babysitting for my cousins whose mother was working backstage in a production. I got paid every time she had rehearsal.

During one of the performances of the show, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” I attended and sat with my cousins.

It was my first experience with live theater, and I was mesmerized.

There was no real theater with great acoustics. The shows were done in the huge auditorium of Lizzie Horn Elementary School.

But it didn’t matter to me. Back then, I had no other theater experiences with which to compare.

When I was in high school and saw “Annie” at The Orpheum in Memphis, I think I cried simply at my complete amazement of what I was hearing and seeing on stage.

I fell in love with live theater, thanks to a few early productions performed by a small community theater in my hometown.

I was well into my 50s, however, before I realized participating in theater might be as fun as observing theater.

Backstage was perfect for this shy girl who swore she’d never entertain the notion of being on stage.

Just being a part of a production, no matter in what capacity, is a worthy task. It’s time-consuming, but it’s time well spent.

I ate my words about never appearing in a production three shows ago, and I have no regrets.

But there’s still something magical to me about the jobs behind the curtain that help make the production complete.

I’ve done sound for several shows these past few years: at Tupelo Community Theatre, Corinth-Theatre Arts and now, in the Claude Gentry Theatre later this week as the Baldwyn Main Street Players present that great Southern staple, “Steel Magnolias.”

All those years ago when I was sitting in that massive school auditorium watching “Mame,” “Gypsy,” “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and others, there was no tech booth where someone sat working a light or sound board.

I suppose someone backstage somehow made doorbells buzz and telephones ring. As far as a grand array of spotlights with filters and gels, that old auditorium was not equipped.

But it mattered not.

I was completely smitten. So, imagine how much deeper in love I fell with live theater with all the bells and whistles.

But even with the high octane performances I’ve seen through the years by traveling professional theaters, at The Orpheum, in New York on Broadway, knowing about all that’s going on backstage and in the tech booth has not robbed live theater of its mesmerizing magic.

Just recently I read something: If the audience is aware of your presence (in the sound/lighting booth), you’re not doing your job.

I find that a little disconcerting, but I also accept the challenge.

Hopefully, when Drum Eatonton is firing blanks to scare away birds or Ouiser’s dog Rhett barks in response, those enjoying “Steel Magnolias” will hear those sound cues right on time and in the appropriate places.

Hopefully, audience members will not have reason to give one thought to my friend Cheryl and me responding to lighting and sound cues from our places in the tech booth.

Give all your attention to the actors on stage. They’ve worked hard to present a good show. You’ll laugh and maybe even cry.

Just enjoy the magic of theater.

leslie.criss@journalinc.com