LESLIE CRISS: Commit now to complete cleansing of Congress

“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” – Mark Twain

“Suppose you were an idiot and suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.” – Mark Twain

“The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation.” – James Freeman Clarke

More than ever in the past few months, I have been acutely conscious of exercising my rights as a citizen of these United States of America.

How?

In many ways, really.

I’ve chosen not to own a gun. I’ve never been a hunter and I fear for the lives of those around me if a gun was in my possession because I have no clue how to shoot one.

But I have friends and family who love to hunt, and I’m absolutely fine with their exercising that right.

I have chosen to worship where I choose. Most Sundays that’s All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Some Sundays, I’ll confess, I just don’t make it.

Once I visited First United Methodist Church’s contemporary service and they seemed perfectly happy to have me. I also celebrated Hanukkah once with a dear friend and attended my cousins’ wedding in a Church of Christ.

When I lived in Vicksburg, I was the only white member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. I was, as they called me, their “diversity;” they loved me and I loved them right back.

In November, I went to the polls one Tuesday morning and voted in the most contentious election of my lifetime. It was the culmination of a long season devoid of peace and good will.

And the outcome of that same election, from my own personal perspective, has yet to show evidence of any future peace and good will. Or kindness.

Sadly, there remains fighting and feuding among family and friends.

In the past few weeks, I’ve also exercised my right by emailing and calling the offices of our senators who represent this state of my birth.

I was not alone. Thousands of others called and emailed.

My first call to the office of Sen. Thad Cochran was to request he consider not voting to confirm Alabama’s Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

I did my research; you do yours. And if we disagree, we disagree.

A week later, I called back and begged him not to vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education. Then I emailed his office and the office of Sen. Roger Wicker, as many fervent believers and supporters of public education did, and repeated my request.

Apparently, calls to congressmen and women were made in record numbers. These are the people we sent to Washington to represent us. Clearly, that they listen to or hear their constituents after we’ve voted them into office is nothing but a big fat lie.

I’m proud of the thousands of folks all across this country who were concerned enough to call and email.

It’s my profound and passionate prayer we’ll all remember – come election time – how sharing our concerns worked out for us.

And we’ll head en masse to the polls and exercise our rights as citizens of the United States of America.

