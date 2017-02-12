LESLIE CRISS: Commit now to complete cleansing of Congress

“Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” – Mark Twain

“Suppose you were an idiot and suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.” – Mark Twain

“The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation.” – James Freeman Clarke

LESLIE CRISS

More than ever in the past few months, I have been acutely conscious of exercising my rights as a citizen of these United States of America.

How?

In many ways, really.

I’ve chosen not to own a gun. I’ve never been a hunter and I fear for the lives of those around me if a gun was in my possession because I have no clue how to shoot one.

But I have friends and family who love to hunt, and I’m absolutely fine with their exercising that right.

I have chosen to worship where I choose. Most Sundays that’s All Saints’ Episcopal Church. Some Sundays, I’ll confess, I just don’t make it.

Once I visited First United Methodist Church’s contemporary service and they seemed perfectly happy to have me. I also celebrated Hanukkah once with a dear friend and attended my cousins’ wedding in a Church of Christ.

When I lived in Vicksburg, I was the only white member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. I was, as they called me, their “diversity;” they loved me and I loved them right back.

In November, I went to the polls one Tuesday morning and voted in the most contentious election of my lifetime. It was the culmination of a long season devoid of peace and good will.

And the outcome of that same election, from my own personal perspective, has yet to show evidence of any future peace and good will. Or kindness.

Sadly, there remains fighting and feuding among family and friends.

In the past few weeks, I’ve also exercised my right by emailing and calling the offices of our senators who represent this state of my birth.

I was not alone. Thousands of others called and emailed.

My first call to the office of Sen. Thad Cochran was to request he consider not voting to confirm Alabama’s Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

I did my research; you do yours. And if we disagree, we disagree.

A week later, I called back and begged him not to vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as secretary of education. Then I emailed his office and the office of Sen. Roger Wicker, as many fervent believers and supporters of public education did, and repeated my request.

Apparently, calls to congressmen and women were made in record numbers. These are the people we sent to Washington to represent us. Clearly, that they listen to or hear their constituents after we’ve voted them into office is nothing but a big fat lie.

I’m proud of the thousands of folks all across this country who were concerned enough to call and email.

It’s my profound and passionate prayer we’ll all remember – come election time – how sharing our concerns worked out for us.

And we’ll head en masse to the polls and exercise our rights as citizens of the United States of America.

leslie.criss@journalinc.com

  • DWarren

    The “complete cleansing of Congress” is already in progress. Progressive Democrats have lost seats at the local, state, and federal level to the tune of about 1,000 unemployed radical Left politicians. The Progressive Democrat Party and its identity politics agenda has reduced the party to the status of a defunct and irrelevant movement in American society. The only remaining strongholds of Progressive Democrat Party politics are on the two Left coasts of the U.S. The big blue wall in the Mid-West crumbled in the last election. Even the leadership chosen by the dwindling ranks of Progressive Democrats reflects that the two Left coasts are the only places they continue to garner support in any measurable quantity. Pelosi is from the California Left coast. Schumer is from the New York Left coast. The Progressive Democrats’ preference for elitist limousine millionaires and billionaires on the two Left coasts results in the party focusing all its attention and energy on placating loons who favor criminals over law-abiding citizens, open borders over national security, and special interest groups identity politics over representing the citizenry. The Progressive Democrat Party’s modus operandi also results in the party adopting the intentional agenda of ignoring, insulting, and attempting to delegitimize the majority in thirty-two of the U.S. states who gave Trump and the Republicans a victory in the Electoral College. The “complete cleansing” will be finished when there is not a single radical, anti-American, open borders, soft on crime, socialist, living document interpreter of the Constitution, abortion loving, politically correct, lawless rioting, entitlement mentality, far Left, Progressive Democrat holding elective office at the local, state, or national level. It’s morning in America once again!