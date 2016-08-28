LESLIE CRISS: Daily Mississippian editorial suggests of wisdom, enlightenment

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead

“Come Sept. 26, we will show this nation and the world the real Mississippi, not the Mississippi burning of the past, but rather the Mississippi rising into the future – a future in which your bigoted ideology has no place.” – The Daily Mississippian Editorial Board in an open letter to the KKK

In 2008, just before the September 26 presidential debate at Ole Miss between John McCain and now-President Barack Obama, there were all manner of rumors and rumblings that something might happen to the Democratic candidate while he was in Mississippi.

Most forward-thinking people were worried sick about the possibility something could happen to move our beloved state in the wrong direction once again – backward. And with the whole world watching.

Among the forward-thinkers were staff members and members of the Daily Mississippian Editorial Board who penned an amazingly courageous open letter to the Ku Klux Klan.

Whether their words did anything to change the minds and hearts of those in need of transformation, I haven’t a clue. One can only hope.

But those young people’s standing up for their university and their state, and making it clear they’d bear no bigoted bullies or their beliefs on campus, made me breathe easier, about the debate and the future of our state.

Last Monday, I received a link to the morning’s editorial in the Daily Mississippian, and once again I am blown away by the wisdom of a group of young people matriculating at the University of Mississippi.

Their words a week ago were in response to some folks’ anger in the aftermath of AD Ross Bjork’s request that the band come up with a more inclusive pregame show that does not include “Dixie.”

Before you throw down your paper and fire off an email labeling me anti-Mississippi, let me say the first time I heard Mary Donnelly Haskell sing “Dixie,” well, it was heavenly. Though it was supposedly written by an Ohio native living in New York City, the song somehow was adopted as the anthem of the Confederacy.

When I hear “Dixie,” I do not think of the War Between the States or slavery. But many people do. And for those people, the song is a painful reminder of a painful past.

In their editorial, the DM writers/editors do not try to negate anyone’s opinion, but they eloquently offer their own, which is both simple and extremely profound.

The students who are now at Ole Miss say it best: “The oldest natural seniors on campus were young when Colonel Reb walked off the field. We were not here when ‘From Dixie with Love’ was played for the last time in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. We never saw Confederate flags waving in the hands of thousands of fans from the student section. These traditions are not our own; they are a relic of an older time … We came to make history, not to relive it.”

I love Ole Miss. My father and two of his three brothers attended. I spent nearly two years there in graduate school.

This is not the first time a group of people have fought to be on the right side of history – and I’m certain it won’t be the last.

Enlightened, forward-thinking men of every color took blows during those riots as they stood up for what was right. Will Campbell and the Right Rev. Duncan Gray Jr., both now gone, are two of many heroes from that tumultuous time.

Today, there are new heroes. Like members of The Daily Mississippian Editorial Board at Ole Miss.

We should heed their wise words.

To read the full text of the DM editorial, visit http://thedmonline.com/dm-staff-editorial/