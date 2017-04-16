LESLIE CRISS: Long-ago Easter tradition abandoned but not forgotten

“He is risen, he is risen, Tell it out with joyful voice: He has burst his three days’ prison; Let the whole wide earth rejoice …” – Joachim Neander

“For it is in giving that we receive.” – St. Francis of Assisi

–––––

When I was a little girl, Easter was all about shopping for a new Easter frock with matching accessories, hunting colored eggs, being visited by the Easter bunny and, of course, going to church.

And for those of us of the Episcopal persuasion, Easter was also about mite boxes.

Now, if I were a theologian, I’d tell you all about Jesus’ story of the widow’s mite and try to explain from where the idea for the mite box comes. Perhaps we’d even talk a bit about stewardship. But I’ll leave that to the theologians, and you’ll thank me.

But from a layperson’s perspective, here’s what I remember about mite boxes.

Just before the Lenten season, our Sunday school teachers gave out flat pieces of cardboard that, folded the right ways, turned into a rectangular box. Into the box was supposed to go the money we saved from giving up something for Lent.

One year I gave up bubble gum, so anything I would normally have spent on gum went into my white and purple cardboard bank.

On Easter Sunday at All Saints in Grenada, a hollow, white wooden cross was placed up near the Communion rail and all the children would go up and stack our mite boxes inside the cross.

The mite boxes by Easter were laden with coins and lovely with fresh flowers from home.

A painfully shy child, I did not find the presentation of mite boxes a pleasant procession. Still and yet, maternal management moved me forth.

I did not frolic forward like my friends; I found comfort in lagging behind. Until one particular Easter.

The last child to place a mite box in the cross, I searched for a spot where mine might fit. I placed it near the top and turned to flee back to the safety of my pew. Suddenly I heard a tremendous crash that sent coins of every denomination rolling. Then laughter.

When I reached the back of the church, I looked back through squinting eyes, thinking that would somehow lessen the horror. A massive mound of mite boxes lay at the foot of the cross, and the priest, with no help from me, was trying to scoop them all up.

My mother asked for years why I didn’t go back and help pick up the mess. Fear, I suppose.

Mite boxes are a thing of the past. Most Episcopal kids have never heard of them.

But there remain a few folks from my hometown who remember and remind me every chance they get.

Of that long-ago Easter when Leslie let the mites fall where they may.

Happy Easter.

leslie.criss@journalinc.com