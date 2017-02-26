LESLIE CRISS: Love of movies spurs appreciation for Oscars

“Movies touch our hearts and awaken our vision, and change the way we see things. They take us to other places, they open doors and minds. Movies are the memories of our life time, we need to keep them alive.” – Martin Scorsese

“People who like movies have a favorite. People who love movies couldn’t possibly choose.” – Nicole Yatsonsky

–––––

One Sunday afternoon in 1970, my mother took the older of her two daughters to a movie.

That daughter was I. The movie was “Love Story.” I was 13.

It was certainly not my first afternoon spent in a movie theater.

Our parents took my sister and me to Memphis one day in 1965 and we spent several hours in rocking chair seats watching a new movie musical – “The Sound of Music.” It was a fun day with family, and likely when my sister and I first fell in love with musicals – on screen and stage.

“Love Story” was different. It broke my early teenage heart, completely. But I did not cry in the theater. I held it in, waiting to get to the car before the dam broke.

A handful of my mama’s friends had also watched the movie that afternoon, and when the credits rolled, they all – Mama included – began chatting in the lobby and continued the conversation on the sidewalks of downtown Grenada.

Like someone who desperately needs a restroom, I needed the privacy and safety of our family car for the release of my pent-up sobs.

My tears started as I walked toward the locked car, and by the time my mother and her friends parted ways and she unlocked the doors, I was sobbing uncontrollably.

I think it frightened my mother a bit, witnessing how hard her sensitive daughter had taken a fictional story in a movie theater.

Months later, in the spring of 1971, I sat in front of the television and crossed my fingers Ryan O’Neal, Ali MacGraw and “Love Story” would win the Academy Awards for which they were nominated.

They did not. But the movie’s original score won an Oscar.

That was the year I became an annual Academy Award telecast viewer. For the past 46 years, I’ve rarely missed it.

Some years have been more memorable than others.

In 1983, my mother and I pulled for different Best Pictures. I for “Gandhi,” she for “E.T.” “Gandhi” won and my mama stayed mad about it for years.

In 1984, that wonder of an actor, Sally Field received a Best Actress Award for “Places in the Heart,” and uttered her never-to-be-forgotten words, “You like me. You really like me.”

I’m not one to pay much attention to fashion, but who could forget Bjork’s horrendous swan dress in 2001?

And in 2014, host Ellen DeGeneres made social media history with her famous group selfie.

The 89th Academy Awards will be on ABC tonight. I’ve seen only two of the nominated films so far.

Still and yet, I’ll be watching.

leslie.criss@journalinc.com