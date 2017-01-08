LESLIE CRISS: Mississippi Picnic in Central Park will be missed

“Maybe you had to leave in order to miss a place; maybe you had to travel to figure out how beloved your starting point was.” – Jodi Picoult

“It is through place that we put our roots.” – Eudora Welty

About eight years ago, my friend Cheryl and I flew to New York City to attend the annual New York Mississippi Picnic in Central Park.

I’d heard about it for years, but had never experienced it.

On Saturday morning, we took a taxi to the park and hauled our chairs to a prime spot under an enormous tree, where we enjoyed fried chicken and all manner of delectable Southern goodies brought by our dear friends Ron and Vicki Helms Carter.

Ron’s originally from Ellisville; Vicki’s an east Tupelo girl. The two of them, plus the late Kay McDuffie of Nettleton, Rachel McPherson of Monticello and Diane Wiltshire of McComb, are the amazing Mississippians in New York responsible for the birth of the picnic in 1980.

It was such a wonderful, heart-warming feeling to see and meet all these East Coast folks – famous and otherwise – who have such love and loyalty for Mississippi, no matter how long they’ve lived away.

It rained that afternoon, and we walked back to the hotel, drenched and lugging our chairs, but grateful for the time spent with compatriots.

Three years ago, Chery, two Memphis friends and I took the train to NYC, once again to attend the picnic.

That Saturday morning, there was no sign of rain. It was hot and, thankfully, sweet iced tea was available in abundance.

We sat under a tent with several Mississippians who also had books to sign and sell. For nearly an hour, our gracious First Lady Deborah Bryant and her son, sat with us and visited. We spent some time again with the Carters and their New York-born daughter Logan, who also loves Mississippi.

It was another great day in Central Park with Mississippians, former Mississippians and some Mississippi-curious, as well.

We all hoped we’d have future opportunities to picnic in this 843-acre urban park in the center of a city we love to celebrate a state we love.

Last year’s picnic was cancelled due to the “unfortunate adoption” of Mississippi’s HB 1523 and talk of plans for protests at the picnic.

All were sad, but most understood and respected the stand of the New York Mississippi Society.

There’s always next year, after all.

Not this time.

A few days ago on Facebook, I saw a short, sad announcement posted by The New York Mississippi Society.

“The 36 years of the Mississippi Picnics has been wonderful and a positive thing for all those involved but with the competition of funding sources and the rising costs and complexity of putting this event together, The New York Society regrets to announce that there are no plans for any future picnics.”

For nearly four decades this annual gathering of people – with Mississippi as its common denominator – helped folks see our state in a positive, progressive light.

I’m sorry to see it come to an end.

But I’m grateful to those who brought it to life all those years ago, and to those who’ve helped keep it on the calendar for this long.

Good times were had by many.

leslie.criss@journalinc.com