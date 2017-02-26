A life so rich: Holly Springs museum shares Wells-Barnett’s legacy

By M. Scott Morris

HOLLY SPRINGS – History books don’t always tell the whole story.

When Leona Harris was in school, she didn’t learn about Holly Springs native Ida B. Wells-Barnett, an African-American journalist and co-founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“Long before Rosa Parks, she refused to give up her seat on the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway train,” Harris said. “The conductor told her she couldn’t ride in first class. They told her she had to move.”

This was in the late 19th century. Wells-Barnett held tight to the seat in front of her and stretched her legs out to wedge herself in. Men grabbed her and carried her off the train.

“She said that before she left she bit a man on the hand,” Harris said. “She was a feisty lady.”

She didn’t just make personal stands. Her 1895 pamphlet, “The Red Record,” documented the lynchings of black people across the country.

“I have spoken, but my word is feeble in comparison,” civil rights leader Frederick Douglass told Wells-Barnett in a letter. “You give us what you know and testify from actual knowledge. You have dealt with the facts with cool, painstaking fidelity, and left those naked and uncontradicted facts to speak for themselves.”

Project Gutenberg has digitized her work. Do a search for “The Red Record” to read Wells-Barnett’ multiple accounts of mobs taking the law into their own hands with often flimsy or nonexistent evidence.

“She used her pen as a weapon,” Harris said.

Wells-Barnett also was on the front lines of the women’s suffrage movement. She organized others and marched in the streets.

“When I was in school, I learned a lot about Susan B. Anthony and I learned about Jane Addams,” Harris said. “I hadn’t learned anything about Ida B. Wells.”

Harris didn’t find out about Wells-Barnett until she was an adult, and her first reaction was anger that she hadn’t been told about such a remarkable woman sooner. The fact that Wells-Barnett was from Harris’ hometown of Holly Springs made the omission worse.

“This lady has not been properly recognized for what she has done,” Harris said.

But anger was only the first emotion. It was followed by determination. Harris and a group of like-minded people decided to preserve Wells-Barnett’s history and share it with others.

One of their successes was to get a post office named after the civil rights hero in her hometown. That was in the early 1990s, but they’d put in plenty of work before then.

“We started in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” she said. “We’ve been at this a long time.”

Harris is executive director of the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Museum and Cultural Center of African American History in Holly Springs. She gives tours, takes calls, plans events and works in the yard when necessary. Like everyone else connected to the museum, she’s a volunteer.

The museum has moved to different locations over the years, but it settled into its current location, 220 N. Randolph St., in 2000 with help from the city.

“The city owns the building,” Harris said. “We do the upkeep.”

Grants from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Mississippi Development Authority have helped renovate the house, though there’s always more work to do.

The home once belonged to Spires Boling, a slaveholder and carpenter. He owned Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s mother, Elizabeth. The activist’s father, Jim, was apprenticed to Boling.

“Jim met this beautiful black woman. They fell in love and they jumped the broom, as they say,” Harris said. “They couldn’t get legally married at that time. When the Emancipation Proclamation was given, Jim and Elizabeth legally got married.”

A copy of their marriage license is on view at the museum, as is a sketch of the property from the early 1900s. The outbuilding where Wells-Barnett probably was born in 1862 is long gone.

“She went to Shaw University, which we know today as Rust College,” Harris said. “In her book, ‘Crusade for Justice,’ she talks about her experiences at Shaw. She talks about how her parents demanded this child go to school and get an education.”

Wells-Barnett was described as a voracious reader who went through the school’s library and also read the Bible three times.

When she was 16, her parents and a sibling died of yellow fever. She petitioned a judge to care for her siblings, so she got used to responsibility and caring for others at an early age.

She went on to be a teacher, and then became a journalist and activist. Her efforts on behalf of African-Americans and women weren’t always appreciated.

“It was unheard of for a woman to be so outspoken and active. She was an uncompromising leader,” Harris said. “Back then, there were white folks and black folks who didn’t like that uppity woman. They thought she was too aggressive.”

Now, people travel from around the world to learn more about Wells-Barnett and her legacy. Harris has hosted people from Italy, England and Japan, as well as visitors from places closer to home.

Students from Rust College have worked as volunteers, and scholars from different institutions visit to examine the museum’s archives.

“We have people come and say, ‘You know, I wrote a paper about Ida W. Wells when I was in high school,’” Harris said. “They remember her.”

Every year, the museum puts on a gala celebration and fundraiser. This year’s event will be July 15.

“We never have to worry about having a crowd,” Harris said. “We have anywhere from 15 to 25 of the family members who come to the celebration.”

The family also has supported the museum by donating their ancestor’s Rosenthal China, an early edition of her book, “Crusade for Justice,” photos and more.

School children make regular trips to tour the exhibits and get to know Wells-Barnett. Thanks to Harris and the museum’s board of directors, young visitors don’t have to wait until adulthood to start learning about a Holly Springs girl born into slavery who grew up to leave an enduring impact on American life and culture.

“My passion is to do all I can do to let our youth learn all they can about this woman,” Harris said. “Her life is so rich. Her story needs to be told.”

