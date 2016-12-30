Long-lived orchid produces 18 blossoms this year

By Ginna Parsons

TUPELO – When Nancy Diffee’s son lived in Florida, he was a member of the “orchid of the month club.” When he moved from Florida to Georgia in 1999, he couldn’t keep them all so he began giving them away.

The one he gifted to his mother 16 years ago has been particularly prolific this year.

“The second week in December I walked into the guest bedroom where we keep it to water it and I could smell the blossoms,” Diffee said. “Four blossoms had opened.”

Four blooms is all that she had expected this year. Two years ago it had seven blooms and in 2015 it produced five.

Today, the Cattleya orchid has 18 lacy lavender flowers on it.

“This is the most it’s ever bloomed,” Diffee said. “It’s been kind of a Christmas surprise. I moved it into the family room this year so dinner guests could enjoy it.”

Diffee said she and her husband, Jim, don’t do anything special to the plant. In late spring or early summer, when the weather warms to 50 degrees or above at night, they take it outside and hang it on a tree branch where it receives filtered sunlight.

When her husband puts liquid fertilizer on annuals in the backyard, he feeds the orchid, too.

“We water it if it doesn’t rain or if the sprinkler doesn’t hit it,” she said. “And then about October, when it gets 50 degrees or below at night, I bring it in and put it back in the guest bedroom.”

Around the first of December, the orchid starts putting out buds and the fully opened blooms will last about six weeks, Diffee said.

The plant, which weighs about 35 pounds now, has never been repotted.

“I don’t see a need for that,” she said. “As long as it’s blooming, it’s fine.”

Once the Cattleya, also known as a corsage orchid, drops all its flowers, it will move back to the guest bedroom until spring.

“I’m by no means an expert on orchids,” Diffee said. “I don’t know why this one has so many blooms. But it is lovely.”

