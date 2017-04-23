Mini Masters: Youngsters invited to unleash their creativity

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Parents and children slowly dribbled into The Powerhouse, while Andi Bedsworth was still getting prepared.

She’d been cutting red, green, yellow and blue construction paper into squares, rectangles and triangles, but it was time to wrap up.

“The paper cutter makes me nervous when they get here. They are fascinated by the paper cutter,” she said, moments before hiding the device in the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s administrative offices.

Her students on a recent Thursday were mostly between the ages of 2 and 5. Her goal was to entice them over to the artsy side, and most of them seemed willing to let out their inner Pablo Picassos and Georgia O’Keeffes.

“I tell them tomorrow is Thursday, art day, and they say, ‘Yay!’” said Oxford resident Anne Quinney, who brought her children, Aurelia, 3, and Fyntan, 6, to the class. “The first thing they say in the morning is, ‘It’s art day.’”

Meaghin Burke of Oxford recently quizzed her 2-year-old son, Bremen, about his favorite places to go.

“He said, ‘To the museum,’” she said. “The only reason we go to the museum is Mini Masters.”

The program alternates between The Powerhouse and the University of Mississippi Museum. Each location had its own version before joining forces about four years ago. Now, each place hosts classes once a month during the spring semester.

“We’ll do it again in the fall, and we’ll have camps in the summer at the museum and The Powerhouse,” said Emily McCauley, curator of education at the museum.

The cost is $5 per family, and older siblings, like Fyntan, are allowed to drop by even though they’re over the target age.

“It’s for the grown-ups, as well,” McCauley said.

“Yes, the parents have to stay,” Bedsworth added.

Parents are essential when their little ones get frustrated over creative differences. There aren’t many tantrums, but the pint-sized artists don’t always get full naps before class. In such cases, they’re invited to go outside and play. It’s a simple system that works brilliantly.

“Really, we don’t have any trouble,” said Bedsworth, owner of Art to Go.

Mini Masters doesn’t require registration, so families can drop in when they want. That’s a small challenge when planning supplies, but it’s nothing Bedworth and McCauley can’t handle with help from Ole Miss education majors who volunteer their time.

“Emily shares her helpers with me, thank goodness,” Bedsworth said.

“I’ve done it five or six times,” Kaleigh Williamson said. “I’m going to be in elementary education, so I come here and get the experience and have fun.”

Mini Masters events at the museum have the benefit of permanent and temporary displays. After wandering through the museum’s collection of ancient Greek artifacts, the kids made Medusa masks. A traveling quilt exhibit inspired one session, and the students have followed in the artistic footsteps of Oxford’s own Theora Hamblett, a folk artist known for her vibrant trees.

“They used Q-tips to make little dots on the trees,” McCauley said.

The Powerhouse sessions take place in a cavernous brick and concrete room with blue ducts and red beams in the ceiling. Sometimes, there are exhibits on display, but Bedsworth can’t count on them, so she goes to the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library to check out books to spark imaginations.

She recently read “Building Our House” by Jonathan Bean to varying degrees of attention. When she was finished, some of her charges were ready for serious work and asked for wood and concrete.

“We’re going to use paper, crayons and glue,” Bedsworth said. “It doesn’t have to be a house. It could be an apartment. I want you to think of your home. Is it flat? Does it have two floors? Maybe your house has trees in the yard. Are there any flowers?”

Proving the need for parental support, Gina Keene of Oxford was ready when her 2-year-old, Juliet, became too fast and loose with the safety scissors.

“She needs just a little bit of help,” Keene explained.

Lucia Keene, 4, was thoroughly focused on her house, which had grass out front and a chimney on top. Juliet’s house had a window but no doors, though the absence didn’t seem to bother her.

Mamie Currence, 4, of Oxford, said hers “looks just like my house.” The piece came complete with a self-portrait, two cats and a blazing sun.

She was proud of her work, but, when she finished, it was time to move on.

“She likes to play on the colorful water pipes they have outside,” said Leigh Anne Martin, Mamie’s nanny. Then she turned to Mamie and said, “Because it’s fun, right?”

Mamie nodded before grabbing Martin and heading for the door.

The next Mini Masters, the final one of the spring, will be 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the museum. The kids will peruse work by Holly Springs artist Kate Freeman Clark and then take a short hike through Bailey’s Woods.

“We’re going to do nature journals on the trail,” McCauley said.

An Ole Miss professor could design an experiment to see what effect the program has on its young students. Researchers could follow them into adulthood. The problem is a control group of kids would have to be kept from expressing themselves artistically, which sounds cruel.

Besides, a long-range study would be expensive and involved, while the short-term benefits are easy to calculate.

“It’s a little bit of everything: play, fine motor skills,” McCauley said. “We’re learning about colors and shapes. At the museum, they’re going into the gallery, so they’re learning about what museums offer.”

For those who think age 2 is too late, the museum also has a program for kids from a few months old to 2 years. For Buie Babies, parents bring their little ones and their strollers. After snack time for the adults and play time for the youngsters, everyone tours the museum.

“The kids are sometimes better than some of the high school kids I’ve had,” McCauley said, “especially when they get into the colors and shapes.”

Buie Babies is free, and the next one is slated for 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

“It’s the easiest thing we do,” McCauley said. “I mean, babies aren’t easy, but for those two hours, they’re easy.”

The most recent Mini Masters didn’t have any full-blown artistic disputes, though some pouting was observed and at least one foot stamped down hard.

The Powerhouse got pretty loud during the height of the kids’ creative endeavors. It didn’t quiet down until the parents and kids slowly dribbled outside, where Mamie and several others enjoyed a post-class session on brightly colored water pipes.

“Oh, yes,” Martin said. “We have to play on the water pipes. After Mini Masters, that’s what we do.”

