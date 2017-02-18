Ministry of mercy: Tupelo cook/caterer spends Sundays at county jail

By David Pannell

TUPELO – Glenda Payne goes to jail every weekend.

She’s a gentle, hard-working, law-abiding citizen, but she’s been in jail every Sunday for the past 20 years. And at 62 years old, she’s making no plans to change her ways.

At 8:30 every Sunday morning, Payne arrives at the Lee County Jail, well-coiffed and in her colorful Sunday best. She has her Bible in her hand and a message in her heart for the female inmates who come to hear her offer words of hope and healing.

“I often tell the girls life is a puzzle with a piece missing, and Jesus is the missing piece,” Payne said with a smile.

It’s not that she doesn’t have anything better to do. She just retired from nearly 25 years at MTD Aircap Industries. Pursuing a long-deferred dream, she is now the proprietress of Klen’s Kountry Kitchen and Katering on Green Street in Tupelo, which opened last May.

“I’m stepping out in faith. Bishop Parks used to always say, ‘You’ve got to give God something to do.’ I’m giving him lots to do,” she said, laughing.

The restaurant is small, tidy and smells sweetly of Payne’s fresh-baked Friendship Bread. She bustles about, preparing for an upcoming catering event, as she reflects on her ministry.

“I really don’t know how I got started,” she said. “A lady from my church invited me to go with her one time, and the rest is history.”

Going further back in her own history, Payne said she grew up in a strict Christian home in Union City, Tennessee, but when she left home, she left that upbringing behind as well, at least for a season.

“I was running from stuff,” she said.

Her husband, Billy Payne, was running, too. Now he does men’s ministry in the jail alongside his wife, but back in the day, he spent some time on the other side of the bars.

“He was on crack cocaine before God delivered him,” Payne said. “You need to hear his testimony.”

They met in Paducah, Kentucky, when Glenda Payne was “in the world,” pursuing the dream she had as a young woman.

“When I was in the world I thought I was supposed to be a lady DJ, spinning records in the club,” she said.

That’s just what she was doing in Paducah – spinning records in the club – when she and Billy first met. He was from Tupelo, and she followed him here. Eventually they married, stopped their running, and began to settle down.

Payne said she still loves all kinds of music.

“I love jazz, country, you name it,” she said. “God didn’t take that away from me; I just switched dance partners. God told me, ‘You’ve got a voice. I want you to use that voice to call out to my people.’”

Payne has a way of ‘calling out’ to the inmates that is both realistic and hopeful, seasoned with both grace and truth.

“I tell them a lot of things. I tell them, ‘God is not having a fit. He already knew this day was coming. He put before you life and death, good and evil.’ I tell them, ‘Your life is made of chapters. Don’t let people define your whole life by your situation today. You can change,’” she said. “I tell them, ‘You’re in a storm, and just like Katrina, it’s got to end. This storm will end and you’re gonna see a rainbow.’”

Payne is tender, but she’s not naive and she doesn’t sugarcoat her message.

“I tell them in the jail, ‘You have to get tired of yourself to be delivered. God hasn’t left you, but he’s not a forceful God. He’s standing there waiting on you.’”

There is no typical inmate, according to Payne.

“It’s all kinds of people: white, black, young, old,” she said. “It’s not just poor people. I have nurses who’ve gotten addicted to drugs. Some people really need to be in jail, and some of them are there because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. It happens. And a lot of people do things because of hurt.”

Payne is a natural nurturer, and her heart goes out to her ‘girls,’ regardless of how they got where they are.

“I grieve for them, but I don’t want them to know it, because I don’t want them to think I pity them,” she said. “They don’t need my pity. I want them to grow up. I want to tell them the truth so they can come to God. I don’t have salvation to give them; I just come to let them know God loves them and this is not the end.”

Payne is currently taking her group, which usually numbers from 3 to 12 inmates, through the book of Job.

“I tell them, ‘This is not the end. We know the end of Job’s story now, but he didn’t know it then.’”

She quotes Jeremiah 29:11 from the King James Version: “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

Payne said she doesn’t expect to end her ministry any time soon.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as I’m able.”