Music with friends: World-class violinist anticipates return to Tupelo

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

Alexander Markov didn’t really have a choice about playing the violin. His father and mother played, and he started at age 5.

“When I was growing up as a kid, to me it became such a natural process,” he said during a phone interview from his apartment in New York. “There’s a funny Russian expression: ‘It came with your mother’s milk.’”

He’s grown up to perform for appreciative crowds throughout the world. His most recent tours were in China and Turkey. This week, he’s scheduled to visit Tupelo, which he called one of his favorite places to play.

“It’s a great pleasure and an honor for me always to return to this wonderful orchestra, the North Mississippi Symphony,” he said. “It’s like a big family. It’s like reuniting with your family in a way.”

In addition to performing, the visit will allow him to spend time with Margaret Anne Murphey, the symphony’s executive director emeritus.

“She is such a sweet lady and so enthusiastic about the orchestra,” he said. “I’m very much looking forward to seeing her soon.”

Steven Byess, the symphony’s musical director, said Markov carries his affection for Tupelo as he travels.

“When we’ve been at other locations together, he readily and openly and effusively talks about the wonderful warmth of the family in Tupelo,” he said. “I think it’s a mutual feeling.”

When everyone gets together at Link Centre on Saturday night, audiences will be treated to Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto in D Major,” a work Byess and Markov also have performed together at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Steven many times. I think he is literally one of the best conductors out here,” Markov said. “We’re doing the Tchaikovsky concerto, which is really famous. It’s one of the best romantic concertos ever.”

Classical music fans also will get a chance to hear Markov perform at the BancorpSouth Conference Center on Thursday during a gala celebration of Byess’ 10 years as the symphony’s musical director.

Markov said he enjoys performing for appreciative classical music fans “because we need to keep the tradition going and there’s some amazing music. We have to keep that. We have to keep the culture going here.”

But despite his classical bona fides, Markov isn’t a purist, as he’ll demonstrate on Friday when he performs two concerts at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium. Students from Tupelo, Lee County, Pontotoc and throughout Northeast Mississippi will witness Markov’s wild side during a pair of Carnegie Hall Link Up Education Program events.

He’ll go electric with a one-of-a-kind violin made to his specifications, and he will rock.

“When you do a traditional classical concert and want to introduce the electric violin, you have to take it slowly. You start of with a good melody, and then you can develop it into more crazy stuff because … they have to have a lead up to that,” he said. “But if you do a Link Up for kids, you just go directly for the kill. Melody to them? They just want crazy, thrashing rock ’n‘ roll and shredding. They love shredding to death.”

If classical music was his mother’s milk, then rock ’n’ roll was the first beer he bought after turning 21. He immersed himself in the music and started writing and arranging tunes that featured the electric violin.

A few years ago, Byess and Murphey invited him to play his “Rock Concerto” in Tupelo. He won’t be performing that this visit, but he appreciated their willingness to experiment.

In his world, musical variety is something to celebrate.

“Like the famous jazz player once said, ‘There are two kinds of music: good and bad,’” he said.

If his genre jumping offends classical music lovers, Markov said that’s because they’re not seeing the whole picture.

“When I write music for rock ’n’ roll and do all these arrangements and stuff, it really opens up my musical horizons. When I go back to my classical roots and play the concertos like Tchaikovsky or Brahms or Beethoven, then, inevitably, I discover something new. That’s an extra bonus to my hard work on my other side, you know, the dark side,” he said with a laugh. “It really opens up my imagination as an artist, so when I go back to my classical roots, I play it and I always discover something new.”

He aims to be an innovator, someone known for pushing rock ’n’ roll into new territory, where the violin is the reason people buy the tickets.

On the classical side, his stardom is already assured, and that comes with some of the side effects of fame, including fans showing up at his hotel room or his New York City apartment.

“I could tell you stories,” he said before declining to tell those stories.

He also has to deal with more mundane issues. Before moving into an apartment complex where tenor Luciano Pavarotti once lived, Markov had to go before a review board.

“They asked me very seriously, ‘How much are you going to be playing in your apartment?’” he said. “I told them, ‘I don’t practice that much.’ They said, ‘You probably don’t need it.’ I said, ‘Oh, no, I need it. I just don’t practice much.’”

When he does practice, he tries not to do it early in the morning or late at night.

“If you’re playing at 11, 12 or 1 o’clock at night on a regular basis, of course, nobody’s going to be happy, even if you play well, because people have their lives,” he said. “You have to be a reasonable and respectful neighbor as a musician.”

Compared to the 16-hour flight on the way to China, the quick flight to Memphis followed by the car ride to Tupelo will be a breeze. And the result will be another chance to collaborate with Byess and the North Mississippi Symphony’s family of musicians.

“And I’ll get to see Margaret Anne. That’s very important to me,” he said. “She has a very, very fun sense of humor. I really enjoy her.”

The kids at the Civic Auditorium will get to rock out with Markov and his electric violin on Friday, and classical music fans at Thursday’s gala and Saturday’s concert will spend their evenings with an acknowledged master who was practically born with a violin in his hands.

“He is one of the world’s greatest phenomenons. I don’t use that word lightly,” Byess said. “Every time he comes to Tupelo, the audience is treated to a performance that can’t be overloaded with superlatives, and this will be no different.”

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris