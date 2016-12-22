NERD’S EYE VIEW: Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle

While fumbling through the onslaught of Christmas and holiday cards this year, one caught my eye above the rest.

It wasn’t a picture of a child or a photo from a family vacation, but a simple drawing of a Christmas tree on a mass-produced card.

The image was an illustration, drawn by my niece, which graced this year’s Tupelo Public School District Christmas card. Her art was chosen to represent the district for the holidays, and that was a good feeling.

In fact, it was the last-minute Christmas cheer I needed to get me through the holidays, which have otherwise been lackluster. Amid missing out on the perfect gifts for the kids this year, multiple events and just the usual day-to-day of stress and chaos, that Christmas card, that wasn’t even addressed to me, made things better.

The further away I get from being a child, the last twinkling of the holiday spirit seems to fade a little faster. I’m glad I get to experience it vicariously between my niece, nephew and my own daughter. Their joy of getting out of school and having little to no responsibilities is a sight to behold. They can focus on how late to stay up, how late to sleep and when to have fun.

Enjoy it now, kids.

As for the rest of us, we have to get back to our responsibilities. But that line of thinking got me thinking: Maybe it’s all cyclical. Maybe the amount of fun we had as kids at Christmas was due to the adults in our lives. And when it’s our turn to be the adults, it’s our job to make Christmas fun for the kids in our own lives. And so on, so forth. Which means that, yes, Virginia, Christmas can still be fun for us, too.

Now, I don’t mean to say you should have fun at the expense of the children. I saw a Facebook post suggesting that parents should wrap empty boxes and that when the kids misbehave, you should pick them up and throw them in the fireplace.

Hilarious, but wrong. I’d only recommend doing that once just for kicks. More than once and your kids are totally within their own right to contact the Department of Human Services.

I’m still not sure I’m comfortable with the Elf on the Shelf being allowed in my home for the holidays. I don’t really like the idea that he’s going back and telling Santa that he saw me standing in the kitchen eating peanut butter from the jar. Or that I stayed up until 3 a.m. watching episodes of “Westworld.” The Elf needs to mind his own business and watch the kids he was sent to patrol and leave me and my downfalls out of it. Yes, I wore the same pair of socks two days in a row. Stifle yourself, elf.

Maybe some of the more recent Christmas traditions give me pause, but few things can take away from seeing the kids open their presents on Christmas day. So, sometimes, my Yuletide cheer doesn’t show up until the last minute, but it manages to last long enough to make me wistful for this time of year with a fond remembrance of my own youth.

