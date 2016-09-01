NERD’S EYE VIEW: Wilder a lot more than just Wonka

As I was looking over the casting announcements for Pied Piper Players’ upcoming fall production of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on Monday, my mind instantly went to the talent of Gene Wilder.

You’d probably think I did that because only a few short hours earlier that day, Wilder passed away at the age of 83 from complications of Alzheimer’s. I’m sure that had a lot to do with it. News of his death made me stop in my tracks. But, honestly, anytime the name Willy Wonka is said, my mind goes to Wilder. And I’m sure that’s true for a lot of people. The odd thing is, “Wonka” is not one of my favorite films or stories. I think a lot of people find Wonka and Wilder to be synonymous. He definitely made the film the classic it has become to so many. More people probably remember him in the role than they do the 1964 book by Roald Dahl, much less the awful remake starring Johnny Depp from 2005.

Your jaw might still be hanging open from where I mentioned the film isn’t a favorite of mine. Don’t fret, I’m not completely without heart. It’s a wonderful story, the music is probably my favorite part of the entire endeavor and Wilder is definitely what makes it a classic – but the insistent whining of the children grates on my nerves. This isn’t a new thing I’ve found with age. Even as a kid watching and singing along, the kids really ticked me off, save for Charlie.

Don’t get me started on Grandpa Joe. He is the most evil character ever created. He’s bedridden for more than 20 years but starts dancing at the thought of free chocolate and riches he can mooch off his grandson? He tries to eat everything in Wonka’s factory. He convinces Charlie to lie to Wonka, doesn’t apologize for anything he’s done and tries to get Charlie to sell the everlasting gobstopper to Sluggworth. And, if that’s not bad enough, he stole fizzy lifting drink!

You can tell I’ve put some thought into this. Regardless of its faults, the film truly is timeless and I always find myself humming along to some tunes or watching it when I see it’s on. But the largest part of why I watch is still true today: Wilder.

After word of his death spread like wildfire Monday, another incredible, creative life claimed by 2016, I saw most social media posts of remembrance to be of Wilder as Wonka. And while it probably is his most famous character ever portrayed, if you only know Wilder for Wonka, you’ve missed out on an amazing career from an even more amazing actor.

As you read that, a lot of you probably thought, “now he’ll just list ‘Blazing Saddles’ or ‘Young Frankenstein’ in addition to Wonka…” Well, yes. Those are two greats, and two of my favorites. But it doesn’t even scratch the surface. Wilder was a great stage actor before he ever stepped in front of the camera in 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde.” He was an accomplished fencer, served as a paramedic in the U.S. Army, directed several films in addition to writing them as well as writing several novels and his memoir.

If you find yourself looking for some Wilder projects to consume this weekend in the wake of his passing, skip Wonka. Check out one of the several films he and Richard Pryor did together, including “Stir Crazy,” “See No Evil, Hear No Evil,” “Silver Streak” or “Another You.” There’s also the classic film he wrote and directed, “The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother” starring his “Young Frankenstein” co-stars Marty Feldman and Madeline Kahn.

There was more to the man than just the purple crushed velvet and gobstoppers. He truly was one of the greatest actors the 20th century gave us, and those memories he provided will live on for me.

