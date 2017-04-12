Nothing but scratch cooking for Aberdeen woman

By Ginna Parsons

ABERDEEN – Just about anything you eat from Barbara McNeece’s table is going to be made from scratch.

“I’ve been making my banana pudding for as far back as I can remember – I was probably in my early 20s when I started,” said McNeece, 73. “I cook the filling and beat the egg whites for the meringue. My family doesn’t like the kind made with instant pudding.”

McNeece takes that banana pudding to a weekly family gathering at the home of Bob McNeece in Tupelo, the brother of her husband, John.

“We go to Bob’s every Sunday night to eat,” she said. “There’s usually 15 or 16 of us and if the kids are out of college, there’s more than that. I take a banana pudding and a chocolate pie – always two desserts. If there’s a family reunion, I’ll fix a big roast and take it.”

Up until a couple of years ago, the McNeeces’ had two homes: one in Mantachie and the other in Montana.

“Every year, we’d go to Montana for a week or two to visit one of John’s sons,” she said. “We eventually bought a place there and spent the summers in Montana and the winters in Mantachie. Montana was so beautiful. Everywhere you turned, the scenery was pretty.”

She and John now live in Aberdeen on the Tenn-Tom Waterway. They share five children, 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grands.

McNeece was born and raised in Booneville on a farm.

“My sister and I worked in the fields a lot so our mother did all the cooking,” she said. “I learned by watching her and I taught myself a lot. I’ll never forget the first time I cooked cream-style corn. I washed all the milk off and it wouldn’t fry. I ruined that corn.”

She’s learned a lot since that mistake. Now, she cooks about three times a week and she cans green beans, tomatoes, corn and okra in the summer.

“I have about 300 cookbooks,” she said. “I try new recipes sometimes. I usually get them out of the paper and I watch the Food Network a lot. I like the competition shows and I watch the Pioneer Woman and Bobby Flay some.”

McNeece worked at Tecumseh for about 24 years (that’s where she and John met). She also made fried peach pies for the Country Gentleman restaurant in Fulton and she worked at the school lunchroom in Fulton for a while.

“I just took little jobs after I retired to get me out of the house,” she said. “I worked at the Welcome Center in Fulton for a while and I loved that. You’d meet people from everywhere, even though you don’t think you would.”

