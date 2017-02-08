The Orchard seeks withdrawal from UMC

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Orchard in Tupelo is currently in talks with the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church to withdraw from membership within the denomination.

Since October of last year, The Orchard has been in “a period of discernment” in order to evaluate its ties with UMC based on certain political issues circulating within UMC, particularly that of sexuality and same-sex marriage, according to a press release issued by the Mississippi Area Episcopal Office of UMC.

“There is a deep concern that any legislative or judicial solution to the denomination’s current impasse on human sexuality will sow seeds of deeper division within our church,” said Bishop James E. Swanson Sr., Bishop in Residence of the Mississippi Area Episcopal office of UMC, in a press release. “They see this division as something that continues and will continue to damage the witness of The United Methodist Church of which they are currently connected.”

The Orchard leaders started having conversations about withdrawal last fall. At a leadership retreat in January, church leaders decided it was time to begin the process, said The Orchard Lead Pastor Bryan Collier.

“We decided we should approach the denomination about a peaceful withdrawal and start the conversation,” Collier said.

Collier said the congregations of the seven campuses that comprise The Orchard voted to proceed with discernment recently via a nearly unanimous vote.

The topic of human sexuality has been an ongoing issue within the United Methodist Church, and the discussion continued last summer when the Rev. Karen Oliveto of San Francisco, an openly gay woman, was elected bishop of the Western Jurisdiction of UMC.

Collier said the debate is not something in which The Orchard wants to involve itself.

“Methodist leaders are asked to stay abreast of all issues and there is always a lot of conflict and confusion around sexuality,” Collier said. “The election of Bishop Oliveto had nothing to do with it. Some conversations within the church at times have been ugly, but I don’t know if it’s ever going to be as ugly as the fight over sexuality. We don’t want to be a part of that. The argument that has been ugly is going to reach new heights of ugliness. We have other stuff that we want to do. It’s not the issue. It’s how we are going to argue that issue that we want to avoid.”

It is possible that some members of the congregation have privately expressed concern that UMC may be moving away from the orthodox Christian view of marriage, Collier said, but leaders of The Orchard are more concerned with distancing itself from the debate.

“Many theological, practical and policy decisions will be debated over the coming months and years, and the conversations have already become divisive. The Orchard has no desire to be a part of these debates,” Collier said. “…We feel our only options are to engage in these conversations about withdrawal from the denomination or be forced to choose sides and engage in the painful, accusatory and distractive process through which these decisions will be made. No doubt, many people will see this as a statement of some sort about the issues the UMC is facing. We want to say loudly and clearly that we simply want to move forward with the ministry we believe Christ has called us to without distraction.”

The process of discernment is new to Collier and the leadership at The Orchard, he said, so where the process goes from here and how long it may take is still to be determined.

“There is no precedent for a peaceful, God-honoring and respectful withdrawal, so we don’t know what it means or how long it might take,” Collier said.

Discussion between The Orchard leadership and members of The Mississippi Area Episcopal Office, including Swanson, will continue until a resolution is developed, Collier said. Then the congregation of The Orchard will have to officially vote to withdraw from UMC.

Collier said if that time comes, the individual church pastors will then need to decide if they want to try to be appointed to other churches affiliated with UMC or to remain at The Orchard.

Collier said it has been a tough decision for him personally as well.

“My grandfather was a Methodist pastor. I was raised in the Methodist Church. I have deep relationships and deep friendships within the Methodist Church,” he said. “This decision didn’t come quickly and it’s never been easy.”

Collier said if The Orchard does withdraw from UMC, he is unsure yet what route it will go from there in terms of denomination, but its core values will remain intact.

“We will be who we’ve always been,” he said. “Our roots are Methodist and we will operate from the core of Methodist doctrine.”