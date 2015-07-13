Over the moon: Tupelo author touts tales of ‘talking’ two-wheeler

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jacquelyn Allen is living her adventure, and all it took was a talking motorcycle to get her there.

Well, talking may be an exaggeration, but Allen certainly has given an opinion to the bike that shares a name with her first novel, “Zookymoon.”

Within its pages, Allen describes the travels of Tupelo resident Dan Matthews, who set out on two wheels to the Arctic Circle, Mexico, Central and South America aboard Zookymoon – whom Allen gives a sarcastic, sassy voice alongside Matthews’ tales.

“How many books do you read that have a smart-aleck motorcycle?” Allen, 32, of Tupelo, said. “She chimes in and makes fun of him on his journeys.”

Allen met Matthews through her father, who knew of his wild stories and suggested that she should be the person to tell them.

“We started talking in September of 2013, and I finished writing in July that next year,” she said. “We just started getting copies this summer.”

The book itself is made up of four separate stories – what Allen calls four “books” – that follow Matthews, and Zooky, all over.

“It’s a great book,” she said, “and not because I wrote it, but because of the fun stories. Who decides to ride their motorcycle from Tupelo to the Arctic Circle? Dan Matthews does. They’re crazy, funny stories. It’s a great book to take on vacation and enjoy. People just have to give it a shot.”

Allen got her start writing after finishing her master’s degree in history at Mississippi State University.

“I didn’t know what I was wanting to do,” she said. “I struggled through the years to figure out how and what I wanted. I finally decided – after a long time and a lot of prayer – that I wanted to write.”

Allen is now having her own cross-country adventure, taking the book to festivals and bike shows all over.

“I get asked a lot if Mr. Matthews is even still alive after all these crazy stories,” she said. “And he is, of course. But it’s something that always gets asked of me as I travel, trying to sell it.”

The granddaughter of the late L.D. Hancock, Allen had been asked by her grandmother to pen a story about her grandfather originally, something she plans on turning her attention to now that “Zookymoon” is a finished product.

“I’m interested to see how this one will turn out,” she said. “There are a lot of people I have to talk to and a lot I would still need to speak to. There are a lot of stories. A lot of people have stories about grandaddy. But it will be about who he was and how he started, I think. From candy to pencils to razor blades, underwear, and eventually into the fabric and everything else he was into. It will be a good story to tell.”

For now, Allen is still hard at work telling the story of “Zookymoon.”

“It’s lighthearted,” she said. “And in a time where everything isn’t, this is something to enjoy and laugh at. Everyone should be so lucky to have a motorcycle make fun of them.”

Locally, “Zookymoon” is available at multiple storefronts, including Yellow Lovebirds, Room to Room Furniture, the Corner Shoe Store and Keep it Casual. Online, print and e-book versions can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Allen’s website, booksbyhags.com.

