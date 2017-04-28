Oxford’s Double Decker rolls back into town

By Chaning Green

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – Every year, Visit Oxford organizes the Double Decker Arts Festival, Oxford’s biggest weekend event in the spring.

Headlining the 2017 Double Decker Arts Festival will be Dr. Jon & The Nite Trippers and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Dr. Jon is an internationally renowned musician who has won six Grammys and been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He’s known for his ability to transport listeners to the upbeat streets of New Orleans with his classic blend of funk and jazz. His career dates back to the 1950s where he played guitar for some of the greats when they passed through to record in Nola. He’s set to take the stage on at 7 p.m. Saturday.

After Dr. Jon comes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. His group is known for their “deep, primal and ecstatic soulfulness. Rateliff is a multi-instrumentalist whose self-titled album with the Night Sweats is being made with iconic Memphis record label Stacks Records. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

The University of Mississippi Museum is the presenting Sponsor for this year’s Double Decker Arts Festival, made possible by Ole Miss Athletics. Specialty Orthopedic Group sponsored the stage on which the performers will play. The concerts are free and open to the public. More information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.doubledeckerfestival.com

There are countless logistics that come into play when the Oxford is getting ready for Double Decker weekend every year. Parking is among one of the most important one for organizers.

In order to make the festival work, there simply can’t be in any cars on the Square at the time of the festival, moving or otherwise. Beginning at 4 a.m. today, the city will begin towing any vehicles left on North Lamar Boulevard and Monroe Road.

Saturday at 4 a.m. will be a more extensive towing process undertaken where any car parked on the Square, adjoining side roads and any of the free lots will be towed.

Lee Ann Stubbs works for Visit Oxford as the Double Decker coordinator. She said that she and the volunteers, organizers and staff members end up out there every year at 4 a.m. with cups of coffee watching tow trucks zoom around scooping up cars all over the Square.

“We have to do this because a lot of these are spots for the art and food vendors,” Stubbs said. “They want to get in there as early as they can to start setting up their booth. We don’t want to have to tow anybody, but every year there’s someone parked in the chancery building parking lot, or cars behind the University Club and when the tow trucks roll in at 4, they’re gone. Unless you get a parking pass from me at our office, your car’s gonna get towed.”

Event staff and other authorized personnel would be the ones with passes. Some business owners on the Square actually own parking spots, and they are also required to get passes to make it clear that they are allowed to be where they are. If vehicles are towed, the owner must contact the Oxford Police Department for assistance in locating the vehicle.

The trucks that come in to tow the vehicles are not contracted with the City or with Double Decker. They are local businesses who know that if they show up at 4 a.m. on Friday or Saturday, they have the chance to impound some cars and turn a profit.

“We let them know where they can tow, which cars are exempt who have the parking passes and everything,” Stubbs said. “We give them cheat sheets that show them everything they need to know. They know not to tow anyone who has these passes, but if there is just a random car left behind in the University Club parking lot in a random spot, it’s getting towed.”

Stubbs said that she, other organizers and OPD try to get the word out as much as possible about when citizens must have their cars removed from the Square. The hope every year is that no cars will have to be towed, but there always people who seem to miss the memo and end up footing the bill.

