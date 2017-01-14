Pentecostal preacher retiring from pulpit after more than 50 years

By David Pannell

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – On Sunday, Larry Hill will preach his last sermon, putting a final “amen” on a 50-plus-year calling as a Pentecostal preacher. But Hill hasn’t been your typical preacher.

He’s had a life of action, risk, and adventure, with true tales that sound more like Ernest Hemingway than Billy Graham. From being stranded in a Colorado blizzard at a hunting camp at 10,000 feet, to successfully landing a stalled single-engine Cessna at night by the light of a toy (Bible) flashlight, to being catapulted from a Honda Goldwing at 50 mph on the Natchez Trace, Hill has lived life wide open.

In addition to being a full-time pastor, the 72-year-old Hill is well known in north Mississippi as the voice of gospel music, on the station of which he is part-owner: WBPI, 99.3 FM in Booneville. Hill sits at the mic, completely at ease, surrounded by stacks of gospel vinyl dating back to the ’50s, with his Technics turntable in easy reach.

“You never hear of a radio station with a turntable anymore,” he said.

With his deep, warm voice, Hill is a natural. His daughter Cindy is the station manager now, but Hill still does a live gospel show every Saturday from 9 till 12.

“Hardcore gospel,” Hill said with pride. “I take calls and requests. I even pray for people on the air. I have a lot of elderly people who call in. I’ve been on the air long enough that people recognize my gravelly old voice.”

Hill grew up in Nettleton, where his father, George Hill, was pastor of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church for 66 years. After high school, Hill graduated from what was then the Pentecostal Bible Institute, on Clayton Avenue in Tupelo.

He married his wife, Bonnie, and spent the next three years playing lead guitar on the road with gospel groups like The Dixie Echoes, The Florida Boys, and the Happy Goodman Family.

“I played Chet Atkins-style finger-picking. I had a 1953 Gibson hollow-body electric with pearl inlays; a beautiful guitar,” Hill said, reminiscing.

He still has the guitar, and a collection of others, but now Hill has arthritis that makes it hard to play like he used to.

“It’s hard to catch those notes anymore,” he said. “I’ll probably play this Sunday, since it’s my last day.”

Thinking about that momentous last Sunday, Hill said he feels ready for the change, even if he doesn’t quite know what will come next.

“At my age and with my wife’s health, I just didn’t feel like I could give the church what they need,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the future, but I’ve got to find what I’m supposed to do next. The church has always been my number one priority.”

Hill and his wife live in a small house on the Tenn-Tom Waterway, where he still enjoys an active, outdoor lifestyle.

“I can ride my four-wheeler and practically hunt in my backyard, and the water is in my front yard,” he said.

He keeps a fishing boat with the name “Visitation” written on the bow.

“When people call looking for me, I tell my wife to tell them I’m out on Visitation,” he said with a mischievous laugh.

He’s been with First Pentecostal Church in Tupelo since 1996, when the church was small and struggling to survive. Ironically, at that time the church met in what had once been the Bible Institute on Clayton Avenue where Hill met his wife and got his start. On his first Sunday, a total of 18 souls gathered to hear Hill’s sermon.

Now the church runs about 175 on a given Sunday, in a modern, comfortable facility on Thomas Street. The church has grown and thrived under his leadership, and Hill wants that to continue once he’s done. He helped the church find his replacement to insure a smooth, successful transition.

“The church has elected a great guy, Jay Carney, from Columbia, Mississippi. His wife, Demetria, is a great musician who directs the All-State Youth Choir for the Pentecostals of Mississippi,” Hill said.

Jeff Lee, a member at First Pentecostal, said the church’s success has a lot to do with Hill’s dedication.

“Brother Hill left a thriving church and a big house in Booneville because he felt the Lord was calling him here. He and his family lived in a couple of classrooms at the church for about two years, with a lot of uncertainty. They had a lot of bake sales in those early days just to pay the light bills,” Lee said.

Lee said in addition to being a powerful preacher, Hill just has a way with people.

“He has a great spiritual bedside manner. If you’re ever in the hospital, he drops everything to be there with you,” he said.

Lee’s daughter added, “When he preaches, you know he’s preaching the truth and you know it’s coming from his heart.”

Summing up his ministry, Hill said, “I’ve been blessed to work with so many wonderful people. I’ve tried to lift people up and give them hope.”

Hill’s advice to his replacement is simple but profound: “I’d just say love people and shoot straight with them.”

It seems Larry Hill has been doing just that for 50-plus years.