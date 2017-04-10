This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill opened their “Soul2Soul” tour in Tupelo to a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 at the BancorpSouth Arena on Sunday.
Lifestyle » PHOTO GALLERY: Soul2Sold-out in Tupelo
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill opened their “Soul2Soul” tour in Tupelo to a sold-out crowd of more than 8,000 at the BancorpSouth Arena on Sunday.
Click video to hear audio
Browse by Date:
Click here to leave a comment!