Pied Piper invites you to be their guest for ‘Beauty and the Beast’

TUPELO – When Victoria Fox found out she had landed the role of Belle in Pied Piper Players’ production of “Beauty and the Beast,” it was the culmination of her lifetime of all things Disney.

“Belle and Ariel were always my favorites,” said Fox, 16, a sophomore at TCPS. “They’re both so free and have that sense of adventure that I think everyone wants. To be able to play one of them is a dream come true and to play such an iconic character is so much fun, especially in a community theater setting. It makes it more the story more intense and vulnerable. It’s such a big deal and an honor.”

It wasn’t planned for Pied Piper’s production to be in rehearsals when Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of the film came out last month, but Fox knew she would have to experience it on the big screen. And she did. Three times.

“Being Belle may or may not have been a contributing factor,” Fox said, laughing. “I love this story and all the music. I got chills seeing it in the theater. To leave there and then come play (Belle) on stage is fantastic. It’s a story really well-known and with that new version out and all the different adaptations, it’s even more fun to have this new perspective.”

The show’s “new perspective,” is thanks to director Crystal Heatherly’s vision, which wasn’t driven by Disney’s 1991 animated film, as she had never seen it.

“I know it’s something that everyone loves,” Heatherly said. “Even my kids love it. I thought it would be fun to direct it having never seen it. I still hadn’t watched it until two weeks ago. I wanted this to be my own version.”

To that end, a lot of what you would expect to see comes from a very original place, including costume designs for characters.

“Most everything is handmade,” Heatherly said. “We used a lot of duct tape. There’s somethings you have to have. Belle’s yellow dress is iconic but the way you might expect to see Cogsworth or Ms. Potts doesn’t resemble what you may remember. I had a blank canvas to go off of and didn’t want a lot of similarities.”

With 70 kids from kindergarten through 10th grade in the production, Heatherly has had her hands full for the past two months, but she’s ready for her cast to take the stage and invites the community to be their guests.

“They need to come out and support these kids and the arts,” she said. “It’s worthwhile.”

“Beauty and the Beast” opens at Church Street School Auditorium Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and $5 students and proceeds go to benefit the non-profit childrens’ theater organization.

For more information about the production or the group, visit Pied Piper Players on Facebook.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast list:

Victoria Fox (Belle); Tucker Cowsert (Beast); Gavin Lane (Gaston); Ethan Navarro (Maurice); DJ Swanson (Lefou); Lindy Monts (Mrs. Potts); Annelise Fagan (Chip); Hannah Wilson (Babette); Harmony Crump (Madame De La Grande Bouche); Bryce Heatherly (Lumiere); Thomas Roper (Cogsworth); Alice Fagan (Magic Rose); William Short (Handsome Prince); Ella Frances Martin; Nate Wilburn; Abrielle Carnathan; Dalton Orman; Emily Campbell; Paleif Raspberry; Natalie Cook; Ali Vallarian; Mary Liddy Wyatt; Caleigh Martin; Ericka Clanton; Patrick Beaty; Camden Petrie; Tripp Riles; Jackson Short; Nate Beaty; Elon Slatter; Ella Kate Crawford; Kyra French; Lauren Tenhet; Lanie White; Anna Lauren Abney; Jilli Grace Asa; Nailah Slatter; Emily Campbell; Ella Murphree; Clayton Rhea; Karys Lamb; Luke Hopper; Carrie Ann Brown; Dawson Tackitt; Ansley Garner; Lillie Bradley; Paige Gray; Darby Claire Gentry; Evelyn Garson; Nolan Guntharp; JC Ling; Michaela Heitger; Sadie Little Fellow; Maddie Hewitt Fellow; Millie Davis; Kylie Murphree; Katherine Garson; Simon Heatherly; Ethelyn Slatter; Russell Frederick; Alyvia Miller; Piper Cannon; Ella Smith; Eva Ling; Chandler Reese Brewer; Susanna Beaty; Karlee Miller; Amelia Garson; Lauren Overstreet; Clair Kilpatrick; Fiona Sanders