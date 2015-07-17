Pontotoc hospitality: Couple turns family home into B&B

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

PONTOTOC – Just off the Square in downtown Pontotoc is a narrow road with a drive that leads to an old wooden house partially hidden behind trees. A small sign with the letter “B” is the only indication of what lies ahead – the Bodock Bed and Breakfast.

Toby Winston, a retired Social Security judge, lived in the house until his family moved to Washington, D.C., in 1951. They didn’t sell the house, though, and ended up moving back to it in 1965. His parents built a brick addition on the back when they returned, which added a kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace and another bedroom and bath upstairs.

Combine that with the dining room, living room and two bedrooms and baths in the main house and you have all the makings for a B&B getaway.

“We don’t have people here every night, but that’s OK, because we’re old,” joked Jane Winston, who wed Toby in 1967. “We may have three to four guests one week and then have no one for two weeks.”

The Winstons live in the house next to the B&B, which was Toby’s grandparents’ home.

“His parents’ house was right next to us and we decided we didn’t want to sell it,” Jane said. “Toby felt responsible for it because it was his parents’ home.”

In 2009, they replaced the roof and the windows. Next they added central heat and air conditioning and had the place rewired and replumbed. They also added a garden room, with an outdoor kitchen and a fireplace.

And the B&B was born.

Guests have come from California, Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama and, of course, Mississippi. Some stay the night; others come for teas, showers, luncheons and small reunions.

“We have ladies who come here just to play bridge,” Jane said. “They don’t want to clean their houses for guests and they don’t want to clean up afterward.”

They’ve also had cyclists riding the Tanglefoot Trail, a 43.6-mile asphalt trail that winds through six communities in Northeast Mississippi.

“We had these four women from Birmingham who did the Southern trail one day and the northern part the next day,” she said. “We’re kind of in the middle – not even a half mile from the trail entrance. Watching guests interact with each other is so fun.”

Most of the bed and breakfast is furnished with American antiques. In the kitchen are a dry sink, pie safe and antique dining table. In the living room is a chest of drawers, blanket chest, the chair Toby was rocked in as a baby and a six-board chest.

“It’s made out of just six large boards and it came from a home in Pontotoc,” Jane said.

Walls throughout are covered in interesting artwork. In the kitchen is an original M.B. Mayfield folk painting of a horse head called “King Bodock.” And in the living room is an original William Dunlap painting of the Shenandoah Valley.

“We’ve been collecting antiques and art a long time,” Jane said. “We like American furniture. A lot of pieces are family pieces but we like to go to auctions and estate sales, too. I think we got the dry sink in the kitchen at an auction in New Albany in probably 1969.”

Jane said although most B&Bs give their rooms interesting names, she and Toby have yet to do so.

“We call them King, Queen and Twins,” she said, which makes sense because one room has a king-sized bed, one has a queen-sized bed and the upstairs bedroom has antique twin beds.

“People call it the treehouse because it has so many windows and they look out into the trees,” she said. “It really is charming.”

Each room, which has a private bath, rents for $107 per night, including tax. Call (662) 419-1975 or visit the Facebook for more information or directions.

And what would a B&B be without breakfast? Jane offers a variety of menus, including scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, grits and biscuits; coffee cake, eggs, bacon and fruit; granola with yogurt and fruit; or breakfast muffins, such as carrot and cranberry. All are served with juice and coffee.

“The first guest we had here was in 2013,” she said. “In the guest book, they wrote ‘Come hungry.’”

