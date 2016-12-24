Rae Sremmurd, friends host youth workshop

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo’s own hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, brothers Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown, and their friends spent the afternoon before Sremm Fest co-hosting a workshop to teach local kids about the music industry.

The duo performed Friday night in Tupelo at the BancorpSouth Arena.

Earlier in the day, though, they teamed up with Los Angeles-based DJ Asha Holland or “DJ Oshkosh,” to host a “Dreamers Creative Youth Workshop.”

Holland, who is signed to the same label as Rae Sremmurd and helped the band with their first tour, said the workshop is a project she has been working on developing in LA to show young men and women the types of skills used in the music industry.

This includes things like sound engineering, producing, photography and videography and graphic design.

So far, she’s hosted three workshops. Friday’s was the first that in which Rae Sremmurd and Holland collaborated.

At the workshop, kids of all ages tried their hands at DJ skills alongside Holland and Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown.

“I know not everybody wants to be a doctor or a lawyer, so I’m trying to show you some different options,” Holland told kids in attendance on Friday.

She said she frequented a community center in Columbus, Ohio, growing up, where a similar program was held. That’s how she got interested in the music industry.

“It opened so many opportunities for me, so I wanted to give kids an option and let them know there are a lot of creative careers they can pursue,” Holland said.

