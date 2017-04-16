Ready to ride: 50-year racing career enters new phase

By M. Scott Morris

IUKA – For more than 50 years, Mike Brown’s been trying to prove he’s the fastest man on the track.

He’s won his share of races, and he’s lost a few, but the races behind him aren’t as important as the ones on the horizon.

“My years are getting short being able to do this,” said Brown, 60, who lives in the North Crossroads community near Iuka. “That’s why I want to run with the ARCA team.”

A few months ago, Brown traveled to Daytona, Florida, to try out for a Pennsylvania-based driving team. The Automobile Racing Club of America is a professional league for stock car racing.

“It’s a beginning step to NASCAR,” Brown said.

But he’s not counting on getting all of his thrills on the ARCA circuit. Brown has his own asphalt car, which is on display at the Tupelo Automobile Museum, and his racing garage has a dirt car ready to kick up some dust.

“There’s a lot of old men who run these cars,” he said. “They run them until they can’t get in or out.”

Brown was 8 or 9 when he got his start in racing. His dad and uncle had a 1956 go-cart that could go 65 mph. Brown got the cart, but not the super-duper engine. He and his dad, Audie Brown, had full weekends from that point on.

“We raced it in about a 100-mile radius,” Brown said. “We’d put it in the back of the truck and go. We were always at the races with it. Me and him, we enjoyed the racing stuff.”

The go-cart is tucked in a corner at his business, Mike’s Auto Restoration in North Crossroads.

“It’s still in good shape,” he said. “It could probably be competitive, or a little bit competitive.”

Brown also has his midget car, a step up from go-carts. His midget racing career almost ended before it began due to lack of funds, but H.L. “Sandy” Williams, chairman of Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works, stepped up with a sponsorship.

“If he hadn’t helped me out, we probably would have been wiped out right there,” Brown said. “I thought I’d hit the big time. I bought a new engine and new tires. We painted it red with a white Coca-Cola stripe.”

When Brown moved onto dirt racing, the midget car was sold. About a year ago, somebody visited the shop with a midget car to sell, and Brown gave it a close inspection.

“I knew it was my old car. I’d put Bondo over the welds to make it more aerodynamic,” he said. “I’m going to fix it up and get it back going.”

Brown fixes things and gets them back going for a living, and, when the work day’s done, he fixes other things and gets them back going for fun.

Not long ago, he bought a dirt car chassis with a winning record. Brown set about building his car around it.

“I’d go home and eat me a bit, and I’d come out back and work on the car three or four hours each night during the time I was building it,” he said. “I’m not married and that helps out a lot. The girlfriend ain’t too happy about it all the time.”

He’s come a long way since putting Bondo on his midget car to make it more streamlined. He learned coveted tricks from the big boys when he restored cars that had been driven by Bobby Allison, Davey Allison and Darrell Waltrip.

Brown also has spent quality time with one of Richard Petty’s No. 43 cars, a 1984 Pontiac Grand Prix. Petty notched his 200th and last victory in the car at Daytona Motor Speedway on July 4, 1984.

“I bought that car. A friend of mine had it,” Brown said. “I got it from him. We built it up and restored it. It was restored right here in the shop.”

It’s on display at the Tupelo Automobile Museum, though that’s subject to change.

“Richard will call and say, ‘I want to borrow my car.’ I’ll say, ‘It’s not your car. I bought it. If you want to rent it, you can rent it,’” Brown said.

When it comes to his cars, Brown has complete control. Friends help, but he builds them and decides on the special touches. A bumper sticker on what would be the passenger side of his asphalt car reads, “Yes, it’s fast. No, you can’t drive it,” and the back of his dirt car reads, “You’ve just been passed.”

“If you pass ‘em, you want to tick ‘em off,” he said, except he didn’t actually say “tick.”

He’s giving up some decision-making power by joining up with the Pennsylvania team. As the driver, he can tell them how the car handles and suggest changes, but he also has to take orders.

“In ARCA, you have a spotter that drives the car. You steer. When he says, ‘Go low,’ you go low. You don’t check or talk to him, you just do what he says,” Brown said. “We ran for five days in Daytona. One day, it was nothing but driving and only doing what he said to do. You go out to supper with him, too, and talk to him. Whatever he wants.”

This will be the first time Brown has relied on a spotter to tell him what to do, but the racing business requires being open to new technology and new techniques, anything that could provide a better shot at victory.

“You’ve got to be able to adapt,” he said.

With the ARCA car, his new dirt car and his asphalt car, Brown hopes to spend most of his weekends driving in ovals during this racing season, which begins at the end of the month.

He’s never lost his childhood passion, and he doesn’t expect to, even if he someday finds himself unable to climb in and out of the driver’s seat.

“There’s still some young guys coming up,” he said. “I want to run the dirt car for a couple of years, and, if it’s still drivable, I want to find me a young dude to sit in it and go, because I enjoy building them and putting them together. I’ll always be doing something.”

