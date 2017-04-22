DAVID PANNELL: Easter evening porch sitting: From conversation to contemplation

In the dying light of Easter Sunday, I sat in a camp chair, feeding twigs to a crackling fire in our firepit.

Across the street and 20 feet up, a man was sawing limbs from an elderly oak in our neighbor’s backyard. The whine of the chainsaw and the thud of heavy chunks of hardwood hitting the concrete below broke the Sabbath hush.

I turned my chair to face him and he waved politely from his limb, as unself-consciously at ease as a primate in a twilight rainforest.

He was working alone and wearing no harness – just him, a saw, an extension ladder, and a couple of thick, well-used cotton ropes. He seemed happy in his solitude, lost in the rhythm of his work.

He was maybe 40 years old, built small and gristly and dark like a Dust Bowl farmer.

There was about him the air of unending struggle and a kind of prowling, animal vitality that made me – propped by the fire, taking my ease and reflecting on the meaning of life – feel a little spoiled and a bit abstract. I felt a little jealous of the immediacy of his experience.

After a while my wife and son came out, and our neighbor came to join us. We ordered pizza and sat together by the fire. We watched the tree man, who by this time was standing on the roof of his vehicle, hacking small branches with a machete. It was nearly dark.

Finally finished, the weary tree cutter coiled his ropes, sheathed his saw, and called it a day. We invited him over. He sat down by the fire, ate a piece of pizza, and told us about what had happened to him the evening before.

He’d seen a chainsaw on Craigslist for $150. He scratched the money together and met the saw owner in a sketchy parking lot. When he pulled out his money the man tased him, or at least tried to. A scuffle followed, at the end of which the saw owner disappeared with the tree cutter’s money.

The tree cutter wasn’t playing for pity or reaching for drama. He wasn’t railing against the injustice of the universe. He was just telling a tale about another day in which things didn’t go according to plan. He said, in mild self-rebuke, “I should have known better.”

Easter’s light now fully spent, the streetlights sputtered on. We all talked for a while, and as the last of the embers died, we fell into a companionable silence; just five humans sitting by a fire, reflecting on times when things didn’t go according to plan.