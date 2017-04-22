In service to all: Tupelo Knights of Columbus to host state convention

By David Pannell

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Knights of Columbus will be in Tupelo for their statewide convention April 28-30. And no, there’s not a Renaissance festival in town.

The Knights of Columbus is not a troupe of medieval re-enactors, but rather a Catholic fraternal service organization with $21 billion in assets and 1.8 million members worldwide.

Sixty-three-year-old Keith Merritt is the Grand Knight of the Tupelo Order of the Knights of Columbus. A Yazoo City native, he was baptized in a Southern Baptist church and later attended a Methodist church. After his marriage to his late wife Gayle, he converted to Catholicism.

“I love my Protestant heritage and I love my Catholic faith. I told my priest the two best things I ever did were marrying Gayle and becoming a Catholic. When my priest asked, ‘In what order?’ I said, ‘Oh no, you’re not gonna catch me on that one,’ “ he said with a laugh.

Merritt has lived in Tupelo since 1981, and has been part of the Knights of Columbus for the past 25 years.

Merritt explained that even if you’ve never heard of the Knights of Columbus, you probably know someone who has benefited from their work in the community.

“Last year our order raised $8,500 for flood relief in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $4,000 for Regional Rehab, and $8,200 for Parkgate Pregnancy Center,” Merritt said. “That’s over $20,000 from our little 100-member chapter.”

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, giving $175 million directly to charity last year, in addition to countless hours of service. For their work in both the church and the community, Pope John Paul II referred to the order as a “strong right arm of the Church.”

Merritt said while he appreciates the order’s rich heritage and broad impact, it’s the group’s work in Tupelo that energizes him.

“It’s nice to be part of such a large and influential organization, but locally is where we make our difference. We’re constantly raising money and giving it away, raising money and giving it away,” he said. “Charity is the main principle of our order.”

The Knights of Columbus was founded by parish priest Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1882. McGivney had two purposes in mind: to develop a Catholic-specific fraternal society for men, and to create a financial safety net for the families of the working poor.

The oldest of 12 children born to Irish immigrant parents, McGivney understood the plight of families left destitute by the death of the family’s main breadwinner. Pooling their money into a collective fund, McGivney and a group of 12 men created what eventually became the Knights of Columbus life insurance plan, which now has 2 million contracts with a value of more than $100 billion.

Merritt explained that while the Knights of Columbus is not controlled by the Catholic Church, its work is ideologically aligned with it. The Knights of Columbus uses its political influence to push for laws that echo Catholic teaching, and it favors charities that reflect the church’s values.

“Parkgate Pregnancy Center in Tupelo is a favorite charity for us because we’re extremely pro-life. It’s a wonderful organization that provides counseling and sonograms. The tragedy of abortion is a national disgrace,” Merritt said.

Every year, the Knights place crosses on the front lawn of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, usually around the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, with a banner that reads, “Protect Life. End Abortion. Crosses of the Innocent.”

Merritt explained that while the Knights of Columbus is not a secret organization, some of its initiation rites are kept secret to preserve their impact on initiates. Each Knight progresses through four “degrees” within the order – charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism – each with its own ceremony.

“These ceremonies are very sacred and beautiful. Membership is not something to be taken lightly. The Knights of Columbus is not an organization I just joined; It’s who I became,” he said.

Merritt and the Tupelo Knights will host the statewide gathering next weekend, with banquets and awards and election of officers, and according to Merritt, “lots of speeches.” They expect 250 to 300 Knights from orders around the state to be here.

“In reality, it’s a huge celebration of our organization at the state level, a celebration of our success in practicing our faith and taking care of our communities,” he said.

Merritt said while he looks forward to the convention, the advance planning and logistics place a considerable burden on his local order.

“I’m glad to see it come and I’ll be glad to see it go,” he said.

When the convention is over, Merritt and his group will go back to doing what they’ve been doing for the past 30 years: “raising money and giving it away, raising money and giving it away.”