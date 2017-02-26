ROBERT ST. JOHN: King cakes a tough pastry to explain

King cake is good.

I could end this column with that sentence. Those are the only four words I need to make my point. But my editors would complain they aren’t getting their money’s worth, so more column inches will follow.

To expand on my original hypothesis, not only is king cake good, king cake is wildly popular in this part of the world. It’s true there are king-cake haters out there. I know a few. But my theory when it comes to king-cake haters is they have never eaten a really good king cake.

For someone who may have migrated to this area from a remote enclave in Vermont, a king cake might be a tough pastry to explain.

Vermont guy: “So what is this king cake I keep hearing everyone rave about?”

Mississippi guy: “It’s a braided brioche that we eat around Mardi Gras time.”

“Nice. Brioche is good, but brioche is brioche. What’s the big deal?”

“Well, this brioche is braided.”

“That’s nice, and …?”

“Well, it’s braided brioche with cream cheese inside.”

“That’s nice, and …?”

“Well, sometimes it has fruit filling, too.”

“Like a donut?”

“No, like a king cake.”

“OK, so it’s braided brioche with fruit, and cream cheese. What’s the point?”

“Well, it also has sugar on top.”

“You mean just like sprinkled sugar?”

“No, this sugar is colored.”

“Colored? Why?”

“Because it’s Mardi Gras, you know, purple, green, and gold. Oh, yeah – I almost forgot – there’s a baby inside.”

“What?”

“Yeah, there’s a baby inside the king cake. Well, you don’t really see them inside the cake any more. These days they mainly put the baby on the outside of the cake because people kept eating the baby.”

“Eating the what?”

“Yeah, they kept swallowing the baby, whole.”

“Never mind. I’ll have a bagel.”

As they say in Perry County, “You just have to be from ‘around these parts’ to understand.”

As a kid growing up in South Mississippi, I knew what a king cake was, but they weren’t available very often. Our family and friends have celebrated Mardi Gras in my hometown of Hattiesburg for over 90 years, but the king cake crept into my awareness only in the 1980s.

I haven’t always been a fan of the king cake. It wasn’t until my friend Janusz opened a French bakery across the street from my office that I truly fell in love with king cake. That Frenchman can bake a brioche. His lemon-filled king cake is as good as any I have eaten in Louisiana.

People dig king cakes in these parts, and they love them in all of their forms. Our burger concept rolled out a king cake milkshake last month, and it blew up like nothing we have ever seen on social media.

King cake bread pudding has been a mainstay at Crescent City Grill for over a decade. It’s our biggest seasonal dessert seller year in and year out. It’s the perfect dessert for this area. People love king cake and people love bread pudding. Put the two together and you’ve got a huge menu hit.

As I stated earlier, I haven’t always been a fan of king cake. I also used to despise bread pudding. It wasn’t until we developed our white chocolate bread pudding a couple of decades ago that I became a fan. The same goes with king cake bread pudding. I didn’t become a fan until the French bakery across the street opened, and we started using his king cakes to make our bread pudding.

Mardi Gras time is here. Celebrate! Lent is fast approaching. Eat a king cake, it will make you happy. While you’re at it, send one to your grumpy uncle in Vermont. Just don’t swallow the baby. Laissez le bon temps rouler!

Robert St. John is a restaurateur, chef and author of numerous books.