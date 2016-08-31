Saltillo matriarch still going strong in kitchen at 96

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – Look up the word amazing in the dictionary and you just might find a picture of LaVerne Raper.

The Saltillo native, who will turn 97 in December, cooks every day, puts up all manner of canned goods in the summer, keeps her own house and bakes tea cakes for her family like her paternal grandmother used to make.

“They lived in Muncie, Indiana, and came down here in covered wagons,” Raper said. “They settled in Verona and then moved to Saltillo. She was a frugal person. She didn’t waste anything. She was known to be the best cook anywhere.”

Raper said her grandmother was a no-nonsense woman who wore long dresses, usually black and white, and bonnets and high-top shoes.

“That’s where the tea cakes began in our family,” she said. “She kept them in a lard bucket in the bottom of a metal safe. Now I make them and take them to grandchildren when we go visit in Memphis.”

Raper, who was born in 1919, was raised in Lee County and attended Fellowship School, a one-room school that used a pot-bellied stove for heat. She graduated from the old Saltillo High School, where she was vice president of the senior class..

She courted and married Perry Raper, who died in 2005.

“We lacked a month and a day of being married for 65 years,” she said.

The Rapers had two daughters and now she is blessed to have seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

“Through the years, I had my family over here every Sunday for dinner, but everybody goes in different directions now,” she said. “It’s not the same. But that was my life – fixing dinner on Sundays.”

Raper, who is known to family as Merna, a combination of Verne and Mama, didn’t know much about cooking until after she married, but she learned quickly.

“I don’t care for sandwiches,” she said. “I love vegetables. We’ve always had a garden. Now, my neighbors give me vegetables. I put them up and give them some canned goods back.”

So far this summer, she’s canned bread and butter pickles, kosher dills, beet pickles and squash pickles; apple and blackberry jams; apple butter; and blueberry preserves.

On a typical day, Raper is apt to make biscuits and tomato for breakfast and purple-hull peas, creamed potatoes and cornbread for dinner.

“I don’t try new recipes,” she said. “I stick with simple. But I have a lot of cookbooks. My kids and grandkids give them to me. I’m bad to get them and read them like you would a book.”

Raper, who hasn’t driven a car in 30 or 40 years, depends on family to take her to run errands. But she repays them with food.

“It’s hard for me to get out and go, but I can cook and fix food,” she said. “Then I just call them and have them come by to pick it up when it’s convenient for them.”

Do you know a good cook? Send your nominations to Ginna Parsons, Cook of the Week, P.O. Box 909, Tupelo, MS 38802. Or you can fax them to (662) 842-2233 or email them to ginna.parsons@journalinc.com.