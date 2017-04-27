Screen Scene: ‘Born in China’ brings wild stories to screen

By M. Scott Morris

Disneynature productions have something in common with reality shows, because filmmakers edit the footage to tell certain stories while leaving out bits that don’t fit the narrative.

That’s understandable. Humans beings love a good story, and “Born in China” delivers several.

As the title implies, we travel to remote parts of China to witness wild animals in their natural habitats. We’re introduced to a family of golden snub-nosed monkeys, as well as a herd of chiru, a snow leopard and her cubs, a giant panda and her daughter, and other assorted wild things.

The stories can be funny, as when Mei Mei the baby panda takes a slow-motion roll down a hill. It’s not filmed in slow motion. That’s just the effect.

Tao Tao the monkey cavorts through the forest the way a young monkey should, and, if the narration provided by John Krasinksi is to be believed, he learns something about his place in the world by film’s end.

The migration of chiru females is quite a sight, especially since the intrepid cinematographers capture stunning images of the remote and stark landscape combined with the rushing swirl of clouds.

And in Dawa the snow leopard’s segments, we get all the drama of a Shakespearean tragedy. When should you pull for the predator? When should you pull for the prey? It’s compelling stuff and occasionally disturbing.

During the closing credits, “Born in China” shows some of the lengths the filmmakers go to capture the sights and sounds. It requires a special mix of passion and forbearance, when weather can change in a second and an animal can refuse to perform its expected part.

I was entranced by watching individual snowflakes fall on a monkey’s fur. It accumulates and drives home how cold their existence can get.

Another scene captures a baby panda suckling from its mother. It’s a powerful moment about motherhood, not just giant panda motherhood.

But the filmmakers’ desire to heighten the drama for one particular segment gets in the way. I’ll provide no spoilers because it’s intense viewing, but it’s an edited, put-together sequence, rather than raw footage of nature in action.

The effect was bothersome and made we wonder if other bits of the movie were manufactured for the audience.

Luckily for me, the filmmakers and their wild stars had built up plenty of good will by that point. The sweeping vistas and intimate moments had a cumulative effect.

“Born in China” is an antidote to our hectic times. Disneynature’s reality show is an invitation to slow down and marvel at triumphs and tragedies that usually occur in secret.

I give “Born in China” a B plus.

