Screen Scene: Charm overcomes most flaws in ‘Going in Style’

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

This is my second attempt at writing a review for “Going in Style.”

The first was more or less a list of things that didn’t work in the movie, which stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin as retired men who decide to rob a bank.

The problem with my first try was it didn’t take into account how entertaining “Going in Style” is despite its many flaws.

So I took some time to think about why I left this silly movie feeling better than when I’d arrived.

I realized it’s a throwback, and not just because it’s a remake of the 1979 original that starred George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg.

Simply put, the three lead actors and the ever-stunning Ann-Margret are fun to watch on screen. Too many logical details might’ve gotten in the way.

Joe (Caine) is about to lose his house because his bank jacked up his house payment in a legal but morally reprehensible way. He’s also lost his pension after his old company merged with another company and shut down U.S. operations.

Willie (Freeman) and Albert (Alan Arkin) are retired from the same company, so their golden years turn aluminum.

But Joe was at his bank when it was robbed, and he decides the bank owes him something. Willie and Albert reluctantly agree to the plan.

Along the way, Annie (Ann-Margret) develops a crush on Albert, who suddenly has something to live for.

Joe and Willie have their own personal problems that wouldn’t be hurt by a sudden influx of cash.

The guys track down a bank-robbing mentor, and they train for the big day. The heist isn’t exactly sophisticated, but it has its share of moving parts.

I was pulling for them, especially when an FBI agent (Matt Dillon) starts poking around. It’s clear screenwriter Theodore Melfi didn’t waste any time hanging around police stations or digging through FBI files to figure out how law enforcement actually would handle such a serious crime. That sort of realism might’ve dragged “Going in Style” down.

I don’t want to give anything away, but I saw the 1979 version, and I think I preferred the way that one ended. I can’t be 100 percent sure because I was 10 at the time, and the memories are fuzzy.

The new version, however imperfect, has its laugh-out-loud moments, some suspenseful scenes and a bit of tenderness. Its good-natured charm makes up for a lot of flaws.

I give “Going in Style” a B minus.

It’s showing at Malcos in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Columbus, as well as Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville.

