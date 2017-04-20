Screen Scene: Eyes keep rolling during ‘Fate of the Furious’

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

“The Fate of the Furious” is a monster at the box office, but I spent much of the movie rolling my eyes.

If you like fast cars, tough guys, good-looking women and plots strung together with Silly Putty, you’ll probably have a fine time.

This is something like the 100th entry in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Dom (Vin Diesel) is all about his family of automotive daredevils, but an international cyber criminal (Charlize Theron) convinces him to leave his team and steal a device for her.

Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) are shocked to find themselves on the opposite side of Dom.

They team with Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and his new protégé, Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood). Whatever agency the Nobodies work for has a massive budget, and, evidently, it’s spent on buying cool cars, trucks and military assault vehicles and shipping them around the world at a moment’s notice.

The team chases Dom through the streets of New York and across ice fields in the former Soviet Union. The races are always well choreographed. No matter where Dom goes, he knows all the tricks, as if someone scouted the route beforehand and told him how to clip the scaffolding just right so it’d fall on his pursuers.

Hobbs and his mortal enemy from a previous installment (Jason Statham) have their own well-choreographed fight scenes. They’re practically super heroes, which is probably part of the fun for the movie’s target audience.

I’m happy to mock “The Fate of the Furious” for all its flaws, but I won’t mock its fans. I’ve got my own guilty pleasures, and mine usually don’t rule the box office the way this one did.

It registered the highest worldwide opening weekend box office ever, as in the entire history of cinema. We’re talking $523 million, and it’s doubtful very many of those ticket-buyers were rolling their eyes the way I was.

That kind of money demands a 101st sequel, wouldn’t you think? The fans and the financiers will demand it.

Unfortunately, I can’t review a movie based on what everybody else in the world thinks, though that would’ve saved me a couple of hours.

Being true to my own experience, I give “The Fate of the Furious” a D, and I hope I can arrange to see something else when Dom, Hobbs, Letty and the rest ride again in a year or so.

It’s showing at Malcos in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Columbus, Cinemark in Tupelo, Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville and Movie Reel 4 in New Albany.

