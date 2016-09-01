Screen Scene: ‘Mechanic: Resurrection’ saps fun out of killing sprees

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

I must not be the target audience for “Mechanic: Resurrection.”

I mean, yeah, I like bad guys getting killed with extreme prejudice, and scantily clad women on exotic beaches, but I also want my stories to make some sort of sense.

That doesn’t happen here.

That really doesn’t happen here.

Really.

I didn’t have the pleasure of viewing 2011’s “The Mechanic.” Perhaps it was genius. It could’ve been, since it featured Donald Sutherland.

Then again, this movie has Tommy Lee Jones. I assume another Jones grandchild doesn’t have to worry about college tuition costs.

The star of both films is Jason Statham, who plays Arthur Bishop, a super-duper hitman capable of killing the most well-protected target.

An old friend, Crain (Sam Hazeldine), has become a new enemy. He arranges for Bishop to fall for Gina (Jessica Alba), so he can kidnap her and then force Bishop to do his bidding.

Bishop figures out the plan when he first meets her, and she confesses her part in the deception. So their brilliant plan to evade Crain involves her getting kidnapped and Bishop being forced to kill whomever Crain wants.

The previous two paragraphs might not make sense to you. If so, that little blast of confusion fits nicely with “Mechanic: Resurrection.” You should just go with it.

During the course of this – for lack of a better word, let’s call it a story – Bishop kills a bunch of people. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, except that the bad guys shoot wild every time. If I ever turn evil, you better believe my henchmen will get regular practice at the firing range.

Also, Bishop’s able to be in the right spot every time. In one scene when he’s breaking into a highly fortified building, he waits on the right side of the door ready to shoot, but luckily for him, all of the bad guys run left.

If it were that easy, we’d all be super-duper hitmen.

I almost feel like Bishop right now, as I bash this film as mercilessly as he killed bad guys. And do you know what? I don’t feel guilty.

There are moviegoers all over this country who just want to see extreme violence combined with attractive women. How sad, then, that they’re forced to watch something as thoughtless as “Mechanic: Resurrection.” All that stupidity piled so high makes the violence feel less extreme and the women not nearly as scantily clad.

I give it an F.

