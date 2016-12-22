Screen Scene: ‘Rogue One’ a rousing run-up to original ‘Star Wars’

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

If I had the power of the president-elect’s Twitter account, I’d start tweeting to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

My goal would be to create a new Oscar category: Best Selective Use of Darth Vader.

Sure, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is the only 2016 film in contention for the award, but Vader’s appearance deserves special recognition. It’s just that cool.

“Selective” is an important word, because “Rogue One” is mostly centered around the life and adventures of Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Effectively orphaned by the Empire, she grows up with little respect for authority, so she’s not pleased when the Rebels try to recruit her for a mission.

The Rebels dangle the only carrot they have, the chance to see her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen). When Jyn was a child, he was captured by Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) and forced to work on a secret weapon. Rebel leaders are willing to do whatever it takes to disrupt those plans.

Erso joins with Cassian (Diego Luna) and K-2S0 (voiced by Alan Tudyk) on a mission that becomes more complicated with every planet they visit.

Along with new enemies, the heroes make new friends, and they’ll be needed, because a brutal showdown looms. Before the movie was released, director Gareth Edwards was quoted as saying “Rogue One” is a war movie. He was telling the truth, and the climactic battle is an adrenaline-filled spectacle.

There are things to quibble about, especially the way Jyn’s separation from her parents is handled. It comes off as more necessary to the plot than organic to the story.

I also was distracted by computer-generated effects that brought some “human” characters to life. The technology isn’t as seamless as it needs to be.

“Rogue One” is an action film, but it’s filled with emotional moments between the characters. It also has scenes that might’ve made a Saturday night crowd cheer. My Sunday afternoon crowd kept mostly quiet, but I suspect we all wanted to cheer.

The droid K-2SO is a nice addition. No matter how dire things are on screen, he can say something sarcastic and get a laugh from the audience, which is most appreciated.

I won’t ruin the many cameos from the “Star Wars” universe except for the awesome appearance of Darth Vader. You need to see him in action, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should show proper respect.

The movie takes place during the run-up to the original “Star Wars” that started it all. As the credits rolled on “Rogue One,” my son said, “It looks like the next movie will be great.” I couldn’t argue with him.

I give “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” an A.

It’s showing at Malcos in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Columbus, as well as Hollywood Premier Cinemas in Starkville and Movie Reel 4 in New Albany.

