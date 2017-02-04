A sense of mission: Tupelo filmmaker aspires to do work that offers healing

By David Pannell

Dailey Journal

TUPELO – Rex Harsin is intense, though you wouldn’t guess it to look at him.

The 32-year-old Tupelo native grew up playing blues guitar. He has the limber gait and world-weary look of a working musician, complete with regulation scruffy beard and ponytail. But talk to him for five minutes, and you begin to sense a fiery urgency beneath this laid-back exterior.

Harsin is a Christian filmmaker, and his urgency is driven by a sense of almost prophetic mission.

“I want to make films about Christ and about the Kingdom of God,” he said.

Harsin grew up in a Christian home, but he admits his faith journey has taken a few twists and turns along the way.

“After high school, I went to film school in LA, and I was lit up for Christ,” he said. “But after I got back, I just got lost.”

Tracing the arc of a spiritual journey familiar to many, Harsin said, “Something in me just switched and I couldn’t fit in the church any more. I got really disillusioned. My experience of Christ just wasn’t jiving with the church. I spent a lot of time frustrated and angry.”

Summarizing this season of life, Harsin said, “I never stopped loving Jesus, but I did stop following him.”

Now his life is back in focus.

“When I was about 30, I started following Christ again, and God got back a hold of me and said, ‘You’ve got to get back to your first love,’” Harsin said.

Harsin now lives in Baldwyn with his wife, Amaris, and their two daughters, Lucy Jo and Stevie Rae (in homage to blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan), and a brand new Harsin is expected to arrive in May.

Harsin works for an Oxford-based company and does freelance photography and videography with his wife. In the past couple of years, he’s done video work in China for My Brother’s Cup and in India for the relief organization India Partners. Now he’s staying closer to home and his ministry is through his own film company, Rex Harsin Films. His latest project is “Confessions of a Christian Nation.”

“Confessions” is an outgrowth of Harsin’s personal quest for reconciliation between the church and the culture, especially regarding three specific people groups: Native Americans, African-Americans, and the LBGTQ community.

“The whole idea of this project was, people have barriers to Jesus, right? Like a child who was molested by a priest,” Harsin said. “How in the world is that person going to be able to reach Jesus when the person who represented Jesus to him or her offered so much abuse?”

“Confessions” is an elegant series of short videos shot in simple documentary style, featuring four prominent Christian communicators who represent a broad theological spectrum: Brian Zahnd, Brian McLaren, Bruxy Cavey, and Greg Boyd.

In the videos, these communicators address each of these groups directly, offering words of apology – “confessions” – for ways in which the church has historically caused pain to these groups. Harsin’s goal for confessions is to show the hostility shown by some Christians toward these groups is inconsistent with the message of Jesus.

“Jesus would not be OK with this,” Harsin said emphatically.

Harsin’s vision is for the videos to open a dialogue.

“I feel like it’s a good starting point,” he said. “It doesn’t cross theological lines that shouldn’t be crossed. It’s an honest confession – these are the things we’ve done and we’re pledging to move forward in love.

“The question is, What can we do to take the first step in helping these people to see Jesus? That’s all it’s about. Because I don’t have the answers, you don’t have the answers, but I believe Jesus is the answer. He’s the one that heals, so let’s remove the barriers that keep people from getting to him.”

Harsin knows not everyone will respond positively to “Confessions.”

“Some people won’t get it,” he said. “I’m not naive enough to think I’m going to do something to solve it. I just want to put my little piece in that’s hopefully going to lead toward that.”

Harsin restated his idea as a question: “Wouldn’t you want to offer a bit of healing if you could?”