Shannon woman takes inspiration from great chefs

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

SHANNON – Jean Schickling grew up in Virginia, in the mountains of Floyd County near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Her mother died when Schickling was 9 and she and her siblings were taken in by an aunt.

“We lived on a dairy farm and we did a lot of gardening, but not cooking,” said Schickling, 71. “We were way out in the country. There wasn’t much to do, so I read a lot.”

Consequently, when she married, Schickling did not know her way around a kitchen.

“The only thing I could make was fish sticks and that’s because they were already cooked,” she said. “I thought there was one temperature on the stove – high. Everything I made would burn on the outside and be raw in the middle.”

Eventually she started eating in nice restaurants and asking for recipes and trying to duplicate dishes at home. She began reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows on television.

“I started trying new things because of my kids,” said Schickling, who has two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. “They liked to try different things. One of my early successes was a seafood quiche I just made up.”

Making up things has gotten her in hot water more than once.

“When I can’t find a recipe I like, I just create something with what I have,” she said. “That usually is the most fun. But I tend not to write them down, so I never have the recipe and that disappoints people. When I’m at my sister’s, she lets me create in her kitchen and then she writes the recipes down as I go.”

Schickling, who moved to Shannon 16 years ago to be closer to family, worked in the restaurant business most of her life, either bartending or waitressing. For a while, she was at IV’s restaurant in Tupelo.

“I learned a lot from restaurant catering,” she said. “I worked with some really great chefs, which inspired me to cook. Cooking stresses some people out. But it’s a stress reliever for me.”

She likes to watch Ina Garten and Trisha Yearwood on the Food Network and her favorite cookbook is “A Treasury of Great Recipes” by Mary and Vincent Price.

“I’ve never cooked anything out of that cookbook that wasn’t great,” she said. “It’s a collection of recipes from famous restaurants all over that they traveled to. Some recipes are more complicated than others, but they’re worth it.”

Schickling cooks for herself just about every night, but usually the meals aren’t elaborate. She might prepare her Chicken Brown with vegetables and a salad, or layer tilapia with peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini, season it with lemon juice and Old Bay, and cook it in parchment paper.

“It’s so easy to follow recipes,” she said. “I think anybody who can read should be able to cook, but not all recipes are good. If it’s not the best, you have to spice it up because otherwise it will be too bland.”

