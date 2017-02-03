Speedy delivery: Mississippi network improving care for heart attacks

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Efforts to put heart attacks on the fast track are making a difference in Mississippi.

“We’ve shown dramatic improvement,” said Tupelo cardiologist Dr. Barry Bertolet, who serves as vice president of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance. “We’ve gone from well above the national average to at or better than the national average.”

For the past five years, the alliance has worked to create a statewide STEMI network to improve early recognition of heart attacks. (STEMI is the scientific acronym for a heart attack). The aim was to have emergency medical services quickly identify heart attacks and get those patients quickly to the 20 hospitals where cardiologists can reopen blocked coronary arteries.

In the second quarter of 2016, Mississippi heart attack mortality reached a new low – 4.2 percent compared to a national average of 6.2 percent for the quarter. The alliance shares the data and best practices across the state to help paramedics, emergency departments and heart centers see progress and opportunities to get better.

“It drives quality improvement,” across the state, not just one hospital, said Jackson cardiologist Dr. Harper Stone, alliance president.

Heart attacks occur when a clot blocks an artery serving the heart muscles. If the muscle cells go too long without oxygen-rich blood, they can die. This can leave the heart weakened permanently, which can cause congestive heart failure or rhythm disorders. If a wide enough area of the heart is affected, the heart will stop altogether.

“We know time is muscle,” said Heather Reid, emergency department nurse manager at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and a member of the alliance’s STEMI performance improvement committee. “If the patient is having a heart attack, it’s all about getting blood circulating to the heart muscle again.”

Some of the success stories have been stunning, Bertolet said. In one case, emergency medical crews responded to a call in Ackerman and recognized the heart attack. They called for the helicopter and that patient was in Tupelo with his coronary artery opened in less than 60 minutes.

“The national goal is less than 90 minutes,” Bertolet said.

The state and national medians currently sit at 79 minutes.

Reducing heart attacks deaths is not academic in Mississippi. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality in Mississippi, causing more than a third of deaths. Risk factors for cardiovascular disease include obesity, uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and lack of physical exercise – areas where Mississippi typically ranks among the worst in the nation.

Dial, don’t drive

The first step is getting Mississippians to recognize when they may be having a heart attack and calling 911 quickly.

Unfortunately, the typical scenario for Mississippians having a heart attack has been to wait hours and then call a family member to drive them to the closest hospital, Bertolet said.

“We want people to call 911 more,” Bertolet said, and the alliance has seen a response to its Dial, Don’t Drive campaigns.

Symptoms like sudden onset of pain in the chest, jaw and arm, shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat should send people into action.

“You’re not necessarily having a heart attack, but you need to call an ambulance,” said Dr. Robert Pitcock, emergency department medical director at Baptist Memorial-Union County in New Albany.

Sometimes people aren’t sure if they are having bad heart burn or a heart attack. If symptoms don’t pass quickly after taking a heartburn remedy, assume you need paramedics, Bertolet said.

“If you’ve got symptoms beyond 20 minutes, you’ve got to go,” Bertolet said.

EMS

Getting emergency medical services to the scene of a potential heart attack is a critical link in the chain. Nearly all ambulances in Mississippi are now equipped with a 12-lead EKG, which measures the heart’s electrical signals, tracking its rhythms, and can transmit the results back to doctors in emergency departments and cardiologists at heart centers.

“We usually verify with our doctors first,” said paramedic Chad Fleener, Baptist Memorial-Union County ambulance services manager.

Then depending on where they are, they head for Tupelo or Oxford where the nearest hospitals with heart centers are located. In some cases where distances are long and the patient is critical, they will call for a helicopter.

“The main difference is we don’t bring them back here,” to the hospital in New Albany, Pitcock said.

In route, the ambulance crews are calling ahead to the heart center hospitals, kicking off preparations to reopen blocked arteries.

“We know that the patient needs definitive care,” Fleener said.

When people call 911 quickly, the process can move really fast, he said.

In one case, a Union County man started having chest pain, and his wife called 911 quickly, Fleener said. The EKG showed the suspicion of a heart attack, but it was the intense pain and other symptoms that prompted Fleener and his team to call for the helicopter.

“We caught it so early, it didn’t show up fully on the EKG until he got to Tupelo,” Fleener said, and the patient recovered well.

At the hospital

Emergency room staffs across the state also have changed their procedures to quickly recognize heart attacks when people walk in instead of calling 911.

The goal is to get them an EKG within 10 minutes, Reid said.

“It’s all about quick assessment,” she said.

If it is a heart attack, the entire staff is focused on getting that patient transferred to a heart center quickly. Physicians are calling the nearest heart center. The nurses are starting IVs and coordinating with paramedics on the best mode of transportation. They typically send an ambulance because they can reach NMMC-Tupelo in 20 minutes.

Before the STEMI network started, the process for getting heart attack patients transferred from community hospitals to hospitals with cath labs was cumbersome, Stone said. Each hospital had slightly different protocols.

In 2010, Mississippi heart attack patients typically spent 90 minutes at the referral hospital before being transferred, well above the national average of nearly 70 minutes. Now, Mississippi matches the national average of 58 minutes.

For New Albany, it’s usually about 30 minutes, Pitcock said.

“There usually gone before the blood work comes back,” Pitcock said.

At the heart center

There are 20 hospitals in Mississippi with cath labs, where cardiologists have the equipment to thread a thin wire through a small incision, using the arteries to reach the heart. The special wire allows them to reopen the blocked artery with a balloon – angioplasty. Typically, they then place a stent – a tiny scaffold – to keep the artery from collapsing.

“That’s where the magic happens,” Bertolet said.

With the change in protocols, ambulance crews don’t stop in the emergency department at the heart center hospital.

“They go straight to the cath lab,” Stone said. “It saves a huge amount of time.”

In some cases, the paramedics get to see the heart attack they identified end.

“They can see what they’re doing,” Stone said. “It’s getting patients to the right place in a rapid time frame.”

Now most heart attack patients stay in the hospital only two days. Especially for paramedics, who saw the patients in the throes of a heart attack, the fast recovery is amazing.

“They’re coming back two days later to say thank you,” Fleener said.

Next steps

In addition to pushing the system to get heart attack care to get better, the alliance is working in other areas.

Using the STEMI network blueprint, the alliance has created a stroke network that is up and running. It makes Mississippi the first state to have three statewide systems of care, Bertolet said. The trauma system predates both STEMI and stroke networks.

The alliance is also taking steps to make sure every Mississippi high school senior is trained in CPR, which can further improve the survival of a cardiac event.

“We’re trying to keep everyone engaged,” Stone said.

