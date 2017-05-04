‘Steel Magnolias’ set for Baldwyn Main Street Players

By W. Derek Russell

Daily Journal

BALDWYN – If your only familiarity with “Steel Magnolias” is the 1989 film, you have a lot to learn.

School will be in session at the Claude Gentry Theater this weekend as the Baldwyn Main Street Players present the original story in its entirety on stage.

“A large majority of people know this story,” said director Suzye Sheffield. “It’s a show with name recognition. There are a lot of similarities in what people may remember, but there are a lot of differences. People know this story, but if all they have ever known is the movie, they’ll be surprised.”

Sheffield said when she was asked to direct, she thought her familiarity with the production would help.

“It’s a fun show and because of the movie and my introduction to it as a play, I felt like I was really familiar with it and I could do it with knowing it so well already,” she said.

Starring Tammy Lee, Micah Nieminen, Judie Garrett, Allie Grissom, Erin Beall and Sherrie Black, the play tells the story of the bond among a group of Southern women in Louisiana, inside one of the character’s beauty shop.

“I never know what to call it – is it a comedy or a drama? Or a dramedy? It’s a life and death story,” Sheffield said. “There’s really heavy stuff in it but it’s done humorously and done in fun, but it’s also very uplifting. You feel that when you leave. It’s a hopeful story.”

Sheffield said she’s always been drawn to the tale based on the characters presented within.

“I love that it’s a true depiction of Southern women. They are very strong women; there’s no ditzy country-bumpkin types. These are the kind of women that, if you grew up in the South, you knew them. I can name several Ouisers that I knew growing up. I can, but I won’t,” she said laughing. “I knew several Clairees, the type that were sort of social but very caring and very nurturing. Then you have the real brassy Truvy character. I know all of them. I grew up with them. It’s very true to life.”

“Steel Magnolias” opens today in Baldwyn at 7 p.m. Additional performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and again Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance by searching “Steel Magnolias” at eventbrite.com. For additional information, visit Baldwyn Main Street Players on Facebook.

–––––

IF YOU GO

• What: Baldwyn Main Street Players present “Steel Magnolias”

• When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Claude Gentry Theater, downtown Baldwyn

• Tickets: $12

• Info: Baldwyn Main Street Players on Facebook

• Cast: Tammy Lee (Truvy); Micah Nieminen (Annelle); Judie Garrett (Clairee); Allie Grissom (Shelby); Erin Beall (M’Lynn); Sherrie Black (Ouiser)